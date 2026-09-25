Che Noir Releases Havoc-Produced Single, Announces IT TAKES A VILLAGE Album

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Che Noir has released 'Urban Essence,' a new single produced by Mobb Deep's Havoc, and announced her new album, It Takes A Village, due out October 23, 2026.

Buffalo-born, now Atlanta-based multi-hyphenate Che Noir has spent the last several years building one of the most quietly formidable catalogs in independent hip-hop, project by project, feature by feature, bar by bar. On October 23, 2026, she adds the next chapter with It Takes A Village, described as her most personal and fully realized project to date.

The album's first single, 'Urban Essence,' is produced by Mobb Deep's Havoc. 'Urban Essence' featuring The Uce is now available on all DSPs.

''Urban Essence' is a special record for me because it brings together two generations of that raw New York sound I grew up on. Having Havoc on the production and The Uce on the hook, made it feel like a full-circle moment,' Che Noir states. 'With It Takes A Village, I am in a different place in my life now. There is a lot more perspective that comes with parenthood, growth, and the things you need to build along the way. I'm so excited to let everyone hear where I'm at creatively and personally right now.'

True to form, Che assembled a village of collaborators to match the album's title and its ambition. It Takes A Village features guest appearances from Black Thought, Havoc, Ransom and Bruiser Wolf, with production from Conductor Williams, Mathematics, Chuck Strangers and Nottz — a lineup that reflects the deep respect Che commands from across generations of hip-hop's most respected names.

'Urban Essence' is available to purchase, stream, add and favorite at the preferred DSP link.

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