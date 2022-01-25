Charlie Hickey Shares Cover of 'Hangar' By 8485

Twenty-one year old Pasadena-based artist Charlie Hickey released his remarkable Marshall Vore-produced/mixed/engineered debut EP Count The Stairs last year to praise from the likes of Rolling Stone, NPR Music, Pitchfork, The FADER, Brooklyn Vegan, Stereogum, UPROXX, Paste, and more.

The EP, out on Saddest Factory Records, Phoebe Bridgers' label via Dead Oceans, was also accompanied by an alt-version of EP-track "Seeing Things," featuring his labelmates MUNA. Today, Hickey shares his first new music since the EP's release.

Out now is Charlie Hickey's cover of "Hangar," originally by 8485. About the cover he says, "When I first heard this song, it stopped me in my tracks. It felt like a song I had known my whole life. I showed it to everyone that I knew. I knew I needed to strip it back. The song is equally moving to me with synths and maxed out auto tune as it is stripped to an acoustic guitar and to me, that's the sign of a really great song."

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

02/03 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

02/04 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

02/06 - Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club

02/07 - Seattle, WA @ Crocodile Cafe

02/08 - Portland, OR @ Holocene

02/10 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

02/11 - Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey