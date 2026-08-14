OKTEHYA Releases A CHANGEABLE FEAST EP via Neon Gold Records

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oktehya, the Pacific Northwest artist formerly known as TEHYA, has released A CHANGEABLE FEAST, a five-track EP via Neon Gold Records and Futures. The project arrives alongside the focus track complicated, which oktehya described as a song about being attracted to someone she shouldn't be, built around the tension between two people keeping an unspoken secret.

Growing up in the Pacific Northwest at the intersection of her Cherokee, Filipino, and Scotch-Irish roots, oktehya was shaped by music from birth; her father is a local legend funk drummer, and she forged herself a fiercely self-made path, as well. She left home at 16, found her people in Seattle's Capitol Hill underground rap scene, and taught herself Pro Tools and FL Studio by sitting in on sessions until someone handed her the keys. She plays guitar, keys, and drums. She writes 100% of her own toplines and lyrics. She is also, for context, already a Neon Gold Records artist, the label that launched Charli XCX, Tove Lo, MARINA, and Christine and the Queens. She has graced the cover of NME. She has landed on the cover of Spotify's Fresh Finds. Earlier releases include the acclaimed 'the patriot,' a song that began as a meditation on Indigenous visibility and became, in the current climate, something far larger, and earlier songs such as 'spoons for sweets,' and 'trap door.' '4L' is the further opening of her new era.

Tracklist

catch//release

buckwild

the patriot

4L

complicated

https://www.instagram.com/oktehya/

https://neon.gold/

https://futures.music/

The EP follows oktehya's recent single 4L, which she has described as a song about toxic-adjacent, all-consuming loyalty. She has also appeared in a starring role in a music video for Love Spells.

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