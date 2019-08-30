Charli XCX Releases 'Warm' with HAIM

Collaborative mastermind Charli XCX welcomes HAIM on her most recent song reveal "Warm" arriving today off the pop vanguard's highly anticipated third studio album "Charli" out on September 13th via Atlantic Records.

Listen below!

'It's a really beautiful song and the idea actually came about because A. G. sent me this demo of him singing just a melody, no lyrics, but it was so beautiful, and I sat with it for ages and just played it over and over again. I really like it when A. G. sings, it's always really inspiring to me so I wrote these lyrics, it's about unrequited love or more just like when you are in it with someone and they are a player and you aren't in that zone and you just can't get on the same page. Danielle, Este and Alana came over to our studio house and they wrote their part, we were in LA when we did that and I'm just very happy we got to collaborate.' - Charli

The art of collaboration is at the heart of the album, a verified savior of pop, Charli seamlessly binds musical genres from the vast pop spectrum. With Executive Production by Charli XCX and A. G. Cook, collaborators include Lizzo, Christine and the Queens, Haim, Troye Sivan, Brooke Candy, CupcakKe, Big Freedia,Sky Ferreira, Clairo and Yaeji. Charli teamed with AR makeup artist Ines Alpha to design her artworks with a goal of dismantling classic beauty ideals, a pairing which resulted in her striking album cover.

Multi-award-winning artist Charli XCX has accrued two Billboard Music Awards, a YouTube Music Award, two SESAC 'Songwriter of the Year' Awards, plus nominations at the Grammys, BRIT Awards and MTV EMA's. As trailblazer behind the multi-platinum and global No.1's "Fancy", "I Love It" and the hit "Boom Clap", Charli has also released the critically-acclaimed mixtapes 'Number 1 Angel' and 'Pop 2', and released her prolific summer crush anthem "Boys" and "1999 featuring Troye Sivan". This year Charli attended the Met Gala as a special guest of Vogue, and performed for the amFAR Gala at the Cannes Film Festival.

The singer, songwriter and pop savant will kick off a transatlantic Charli LIVE tour on September 20th for an impressive 43 dates across North America and Europe -- with sold-out shows in Austin, Chicago, Seattle, DC and New York.





