Charity Bomb & Strange Entertainment Present: STRANGE 80's - A Benefit for Mental Health Rockumentary

Charity Bomb & Strange Entertainment in partnership with Plex are proud to announce Strange 80's - A Benefit for Mental Health. This star-studded rockumentary features performances and interviews with Corey Taylor from Slipknot / Stone Sour, Noodles from The Offspring, Chris Kirkpatrick from NSYNC, Jesse Hughes from Eagles of Death Metal, John 5 from Rob Zombie, Frank Zummo from Sum41 and many more. Now available exclusively via Plex, the film features live footage from the last three Strange 80s shows, as well as interviews with artists about their personal experiences with mental health issues. Fans can register via Plex for free and stream the documentary now!

Speaking to the documentary, CEO & Founder of Charity Bomb Matthew Leone explains, "Our flagship documentary personifies the entirety of Charity Bomb and the beautiful individual parts that compose it. It's powerful, entertaining, poignant and honest, which also happen to define what we wanted our organization to be from the genesis."

Last month, Charity Bomb presented Strange 80s 3D, the third annual Strange 80s benefit concert at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles, CA. Donations from previous Strange 80s concerts have benefitted "320 Changes Directions", Talinda Bennington's mental health initiative, serving those who suffer from mental health, depression and addiction issues. Donations can be made to Take My Hand - (320 Changes Direction) Mental Health Campaign - here: bit.ly/CBTakeMyHand Donors who text the code "TAKEMYHAND" to 44-321 will see the campaign page as well. Charity Bomb has raised over $20,000 in donations for 320 Changes Directions.

Watch the trailer here:

Featured talent in the documentary includes David Hasselhoff, Scott Shriner, Tyler Bates, Aimee Allen, Kevn Bivona, John Lawry, Charlie Benante, Scott Ian, Adrian Young, Mason Young, Corey Taylor, Deryck Whibley, Frank Zummo, Jaret Reddick, Dan Konopka, Noodles, Marko DeSantis, Chris Kirkpatrick, The Regrettes, Nik Frost, Dave Kushner, Pearl Aday, Jenny Vee, Jessie Hughes, Tye Trujillo, Kristopher Roe, Chelsea Talmadge, Stacy Dee, Tom Payne, Melatonin, Bleach, Black Veil Brides, John Ceravolo, Ali Spagnola, Brittany Furlan, Candace Lowry, Savannah Outen, Nikki Limo, Andy Lalwani, Peng Peng Lee, Dennis Haskins, and Matt Pinfield.

With over 8M active users (20M registered), PLEX is the world's highest-rated streaming media service.

Scott Olechowski, Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder of Plex states, "Plex's success as a digital entertainment platform is largely due to our community. This is also why charity is one of our most sacred core values, allowing us to give back to the community we serve." He continues, "With mental health being such a prevalent issue these days, we wanted to team up with an organization on the cutting edge of servicing that community, which is Charity Bomb. They throw these massive benefit shows with huge rock-stars playing 80's covers all over the world. For us, it was a no brainer."

For more information, please visit: www.charitybomb.org.





