Chadwick Johnson to Release New 'Unbreakable' Album

The album will be released on September 16.

Aug. 31, 2022  

Acclaimed singer/songwriter Chadwick Johnson will release his highly-anticipated new album "Unbreakable" on September 16 with live concerts planned for The Space in Las Vegas (September 16), The Purple Room in Palm Springs (September 23), Feinstein's at Vitello's in Los Angeles (September 24) and Chelsea Table & Stage in New York City (October 13).

The album can be pre-saved here and tickets for all four shows are on sale now here.

"The 'Unbreakable' album is a record that I hope reminds people about the things that matter most," Chadwick says. "I really tried to lead with humanity and dig into the shared emotions that we all experience, no matter where we come from or how we identify ourselves."

Chadwick approaches his craft as a storyteller first, creating soul stirring compositions that revel in the complexities and ever-changing nature of the human experience. Chadwick's sound echoes the bluesy stylings of Chris Stapleton and soaring vocals of Ben Platt.

Recorded in Nashville and distributed by The Orchard/Sony, "Unbreakable" showcases 12 captivating new songs which demonstrate Chadwick's songwriting prowess. "Instead of writing songs about my struggles and feeling like I was broken," he recalls. "I realized that music is my secret power! It's about my ability to work through and overcome the struggle. It's about resilience!" The provocative track list resonates with personal themes of love and determination. The title track is a fierce answer to the challenges that may shake us, but will never break us. Chadwick also brings new life to the 1986 Crowded House cover "Don't Dream It's Over."

The first single from "Unbreakable" - "The Point" - debuted at #3 on the iTunes Blues Chart. "We went for a soulful vibe on 'The Point'," Chadwick says. "Incorporating that throwback sound of the 70's with horns and Motown-style harmonies really helped to capture the attitude of this track."

Performing both nationally and internationally, Chadwick was recognized with the Hollywood Music in Media Award for "Song Of The Year," and experienced a dream come true when he had the opportunity to collaborate with legendary producer David Foster. Chadwick's 2019 album "Stormy Love" topped Billboard's Contemporary Jazz chart and featured special guest, saxophone megastar Grace Kelly.

Chadwick grew up on a horse ranch, and still continues today to train horses and enjoy his time outside in nature. Chadwick keeps true to his heart and continues to impassion his audience with the sincerity of his music, while remaining on the cutting edge of the entertainment industry.




