Chad Tepper Teams Up with Wiz Khalifa for New Single 'Remember'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Fast-rising rockstar Chad Tepper has released his deeply nostalgic new single “Remember” featuring rap icon Wiz Khalifa via Perception Records. Inspired by memories of carefree summers growing up, “Remember” blends Chad’s raw storytelling with Wiz’s signature laid-back vibes and speaks to the universal journey of growth, resilience, and reflection.

The track is both the culmination of the childhood dreams Chad had for himself growing up in Florida in a homeless family and a reflection on how life often allows us to achieve our goals while still leaving us longing for the simplicity of earlier times.

“This song thinks back on the good ole days,” shares Chad on the inspiration for the new single. “It's like my version of ‘Young, Wild & Free. When I thought of Wiz, I thought of that song, and it brought me back to a great place. When bills and stress weren't even a consideration. Just teenage fever; taking money to eat at school, fighting your friends over stupid crap like girls, getting high, and having a good time. I like to Remember those times.”

“We all grew up listening to Wiz Khalifa. He's a straight up icon,” adds Chad on the collaboration. “It's surreal. It's wild. I'm a big dreamer, but who would have ever thought THIS would actually be happening? This song is a dream to me. It's a moment in time that I get to Remember for the rest of my life. It shows me that anything is possible. Like if Chad Tepper, a homeless kid from Florida can get a song with a global superstar like Wiz...what is impossible?”

This spring, Tepper will launch The Going Home Tour headlining venues across the U.S. throughout March and April including stops in such cities as Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Austin, Pittsburgh, Houston, and many more. Ahead of his own outing, Chad joins DENM as official support on a nationwide tour, which launches later this month and continues through March. PRESS HERE for all upcoming dates and to purchase tickets.

A bold and unfiltered artist whose journey from growing up homeless to headlining stages is a testament to resilience and raw talent, Chad Tepper has received millions of global streams and critical acclaim for his no holds barred storytelling, heartfelt lyrics, and anthemic artistry, such as on viral singles “I Wanna Be Your High” and “I Hate Everybody,” and across collaborations with Simple Plan, Travie McCoy and Cheat Codes. Rooted in alternative rock and with a dedicated fanbase drawn to his unflinching authenticity and edgy charisma, Chad channels his rebellious energy as a former professional skateboarder into his music – including his recent covers EP MEMORIES, a gift for fans for the holiday season – all while becoming a cultural force for redefining what it means to rise above adversity and create without limits.

Photo credit: Chris Camera & Jessica Moncrief

Comments