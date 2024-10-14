Cavetown Unveils New Single 'magic 8 ball' With Frankie Cosmos

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Multi-RIAA Platinum and Gold certified singer/songwriter and producer Cavetown, also known as Robin Skinner, teams up with acclaimed singer-songwriter Frankie Cosmos for their collaborative new single, “magic 8 ball.” The track comes in advance of Cavetown’s upcoming headline tour, with support from Cosmos.

“magic 8 ball” is a delicate bedroom-pop lament about coming to terms with uncertainty. Fuzzy lo-fi tones and a bright guitar serve as a backdrop for Cavetown and Cosmos’s voices blending together throughout the track as they question, “Am I losing hope? I think by asking that, I’m already warmer.” The accompanying music video depicts the duo engaged in a frantic game of cat-and-mouse throughout a venue, chasing a magic 8 ball with a mind of its own.

“I made a demo called ‘magic 8 ball’ around 7 or 8 years ago, and it never went anywhere. I sent it to Robbie recently and he expanded on it and made it into this awesome pop song! It’s so different now, only the beginning and the end of my original demo made it into this song,” shares Frankie Cosmos. “I particularly love the ‘man I don’t know’ section that Robbie wrote - it fits so naturally and just feels like that’s how it was meant to go. Our voices and ideas mesh really well together, and working on this together was too easy and fun. I’m excited to get to open for Cavetown on tour soon, and get to sing this song together!!”

“I had the pleasure of listening to some of Frankie Cosmos' old demos to take inspiration from for our song together!! I was drawn especially to the imagery in her lyrics for ‘magic 8 ball’ - something about the blue triangle hit a nostalgic nerve for me which is a feeling I love to evoke in my music. So I decided to run with it and figure out some more metaphors for the feeling of searching for answers in a world which one can't really control,” adds Cavetown. “I feel so thankful that she trusted me with transforming her original idea so dramatically. It was really fun to follow where my mind took me from the first verse, and also an interesting challenge trying to maintain the integrity of her initial idea. We ended up with a pop song sandwiched between two of my favourite sections from the demo. I've always adored Frankie's voice and her intimate and creative lyrics, and I love the way our brains and sounds came together for this song.”

“magic 8 ball” follows Cavetown’s May release, little vice (Acoustic) that expanded upon his acclaimed little vice EP earlier this year, sharing stripped-down versions of the beloved tracks. Since releasing his fifth studio album worm food in 2022, his most elaborately realized body of work to date, Cavetown has released a number of collaborative singles with artists including Mother Mother, illuminati hotties, mxmtoon, Field Medic, and more.

Earlier this summer, Cavetown concluded a run of shows across major markets in the United States, stopping in cities such as Los Angeles, New York City, and Chicago. In a few weeks, he will embark on the next leg of his expansive headlining North American tour, with support from Frankie Cosmos and illuminati hotties. In February, he will bring his revered live show to arenas across Canada, supporting Mother Mother on their headline dates. These dates follow his biggest tour to date, Bittersweet Daze – featuring mxmtoon, Ricky Montgomery, and grentperez – which was his first stateside run since 2022. A full list of dates can be found below, and fans can purchase tickets HERE.

CAVETOWN TOUR DATES

October 13 - Carolina Daze - Asheville, NC

October 24 - The Egg - Albany, NY *

October 25 - College Street Music Hall - New Haven, CT *

October 26 - Higher Ground Ballroom - South Burlington, VT *

October 27 - State Theatre - Portland, ME *

October 29 - Stage AE - Pittsburgh, PA *

October 30 - KEMBA Live! - Columbus, OH *

November 1 - The Sylvee - Madison, WI *

November 2 - The Fillmore Minneapolis - Minneapolis, MN *

November 4 - Marathon Music Works - Nashville, TN *

November 7 - The Joy Theatre - New Orleans, LA *

November 8 - Iron City Bham - Birmingham AL *

November 9 - The Senate - Columbia, SC *

November 11 - The Ritz - Raleigh, NC *

November 13 - The National - Richmond, VA *

November 14 - The Paramount - Huntington, NY *

November 17 - Corona Capital - Mexico City, MX

February 11 - House of Blues Anaheim - Anaheim, CA ^

February 12 - Ace of Spades - Sacramento, CA ^

February 14 - Knitting Factory - Boise, ID ^

February 15 - McDonald Theatre - Eugene, OR ^

February 16 - Knitting Factory - Spokane, WA ^

February 18 - Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre - Victoria, BC #

February 20 - Prospera Place - Kelowna, BC #

February 21 - Scotiabank Saddledome - Calgary, AB #

February 22 - Rogers Place - Edmonton, AB #

February 24 - The Brandt Centre - Regina, SK #

February 25 - Canada Life Centre - Winnipeg, MB #

February 27 - Budweiser Gardens - London, ON #

February 28 - Meridian Centre - St. Catharines, ON #

March 2 - Place Bell - Montreal, QC #

March 4 - Scotiabank Centre - Halifax, NS #

March 5 - Molson Canadian Centre at Casino New Brunswick - Moncton, NB #

* Support from Frankie Cosmos

^ Support from illuminati hotties

# Supporting Mother Mother

About Cavetown:

With DIY ethos and a spiraling imagination, 25-year-old singer-songwriter and producer Cavetown makes songs that excavate the deepest, unspoken parts of his heart. Since releasing his first self-produced tracks at age 14, the Cambridge-based musician also known as Robin Skinner has become one of the leaders of his generation’s bedroom pop scene, amassing a global audience of fellow outsiders who connect to his lyrics of identity and belonging. After reaching new heights with 2022’s Worm Food, he now preps his new EP, little vice, arriving February 23 on Sire Records. A sense of childlike wonder has been a guiding force for Cavetown ever since he taught himself how to produce and began uploading work on Bandcamp and YouTube as a young teenager. Inspired by his love of fantasy, his songs slowly brought in a devoted online audience, leading to sold-out shows across the U.S. and U.K. behind his 2018 album Lemon Boy. Shortly after releasing the LP, he signed to Sire Records and played festivals around the world like Reading and Leeds, Lollapalooza, and Primavera Sound. Even with all his success, Cavetown remains committed to ensuring a tight-knit connection with his listeners. In 2022, he created the This Is Home Project, which provides funds to foundations dedicated to LGBTQ+ youth in need. Now, he remains motivated to keep sharing his honest feelings through his songs. “From what I’ve been told, something about me and my music helps them to feel understood and that they’re not alone in who they are,” he says.

PHOTO CREDIT: KRIS KHUNACHAK

