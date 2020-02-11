Catholic Action to Release 'Celebrated by Strangers' Album on March 27

Glasgow's trippy garage rock band Catholic Action will release their new album Celebrated by Strangers, March 27 on Palo Santo Records. The hypnotic, rib-rattling record is armed with politically pointed lyrical daggers and powerful arena-ready licks. The band previously released the trippy, fuzzed-out "People Don't Protest Enough" video, and today they release new album single "Another Name For Loneliness" premiered with PASTE. The optimistic yet lovelorn single embodies a certain kinetic energy not fully realized since the definitive indie-punk rebirth of early 2000s NYC.

Indebted at times to the progressive '70s influences of Eno, Fripp and Talking Heads, Celebrated by Strangers is ultimately the sonic statement of a band inspired by the mire of the now, with a sense of humor, hope, change and proactivity. McCrory adds, "We've made a record that embraces the negatives - both from a musical and social/political standpoint - sees the humour in them and ultimately turns them into something positive; be that a better outlook, or progressive political action."

The band will bring their rollicking live show on an international spring tour, hitting the US for SXSW, The New Colossus Festival and additional dates to be announced soon.

Photo credit: Gemma Dagger





Related Articles View More Music Stories