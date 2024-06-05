Cassadee Pope Releases Pop Punk / Rap crossover 'I Died (Feat. Daisha Mcbride)

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



GRAMMY-nominated, Platinum-certified singer-songwriter, Cassadee Pope has released her newest single, “I Died (ft Dashia Mcbride)” off of her forthcoming album, Hereditary. The album marks The Voice winner’s first full length following her shift from country back to her pop punk roots.

With "I Died," Cassadee masterfully captures the raw emotions of love, loss and longing following a one sided breakup. The pop punk / rap bop delves into the feelings of abandonment and despair while channeling the raw strength it takes to move forward from heartache. This cathartic release serves as a reminder that even in our darkest moments, we are not alone in our pain and can find solace in the shared experience of healing.

The collaboration between Cassadee and Dashia has created a genre blending fusion of pop punk and rap, proving that even when we feel our most vulnerable, music will always be there to offer a sense of community. Speaking on the crossover Dashia states, “This collab was so fun to do and I'm glad Cass and I could make this happen! Even though I'm a rapper I love dipping into other genres and experimenting so this was right up my alley. Nashville is so well-known for just country music so im glad we could merge rock and hiphop AND do it out of Nashville.”

Cassadee’s powerful voice and storytelling brings heartache and healing to life on Hereditary, an emotional rollercoaster ride through the ups and downs of life, love and self-discovery. Each track is a testament to the journey we embark on, shaped by our upbringing and the legacies passed down through generations. Whether that's love, betrayal or the intricate web of family dynamics, the title Hereditary captures the essence of our roots, the echoes of our past and the quest to carve our own path.

Cassadee shares, “Hereditary offers a soundtrack to navigate the complexities of life with authenticity and courage. I couldn’t think of a better backdrop for these lyrics than pop/punk and I hope this album gives people permission to feel everything!”

Hereditary Tracklist

People That I Love Leave

Eye Contact

Secret Master

More To Me

Three Of Us

Rom Coms

Almost There

Capacity

I Died (feat Daisha McBride)

Hereditary

Ever Since That World Ended (feat. Aaron Gillespie)

Wrong One

Cassadee released another Hereditary single and music video, “Three Of Us” earlier this year, which invites listeners to confront the darkness of addiction and embrace the power of empathy, compassion and community. Watch and stream “Three Of Us” now.

In addition to new music, Cassadee Pope will be hitting the road this summer on her headlining Hereditary Tour. The tour will be making stops throughout the country, kicking off July 11 in Anaheim, California and visiting Los Angeles, Knoxville, Albany, Charleston and more before wrapping on July 31 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Additionally, in the fall Cassadee will be joining multi-platinum-selling Canadian pop-rock band, Marianas Trench on The Force of Nature tour - produced by Live Nation, making stops across the US, including shows in Dallas, Orlando, Nashville, New York City, Chicago, Denver, and wrapping up in Salt Lake City.

But through it all – the Warped Tour parking lots, tours with Fall Out Boy and Yellowcard, CMT Awards and chart-topping singles – she’s always remained fearlessly, unapologetically herself. 15 years into her career, her confessional writing continues to redefine her place as a pop punk mainstay as she enters this renaissance with a new found sense of freedom.

Upcoming Cassadee Pope U.S. Tour Dates

July 11 - Anaheim, California - Chain Reaction~

July 12 - Los Angeles, California - The Peppermint Club~

July 13 - Mesa, Arizona - Nile Underground~

July 14 - Flagstaff, AZ – Pop Punk Summer Camp Festival

July 19 - Knoxville, Tennessee- Open Chord*

July 21 - Indianapolis, Indiana - Turntable*

July 22 - Louisville Kentucky - Headliners Music Hall*

July 23 - Albany, New York - Empire Live*

July 24 - Syracuse, New York - Funk ‘N Waffles*

July 26 - Virginia Beach, Virginia - Elevation 27*

July 27 - Durham, North Carolina - Motorco Music Hall*

July 29 - Charleston, South Carolina - Music Farm*

July 30 - Jacksonville, Florida - Underbelly*

July 31 - West Palm Beach, Florida - Respectable Street*

October 19-20 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival^

February 4-8 - Emo’s Not Dead Cruise^

~Foxies opening

*Natalia Taylar opening / Foxies direct support

^Billed as Hey Monday

Cassadee Pope with Marianas Trench US Tour Dates

September 17 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

September 18 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

September 20 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

September 21 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

September 22 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

September 24 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

September 25 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

September 27 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

September 30 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

October 1 - Boston, MA - Citizens House of Blues

October 3 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Roxian Theatre

October 4 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom

October 5 - Columbus, OH - The Bluestone

October 7- Buffalo, NY - Electric City

October 8 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe

October 9 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

October 11 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

October 12 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

October 13 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral

October 15 - Denver, CO - Summit

October 16 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

About Cassadee Pope

CASSADEE POPE’s fourth LP, HEREDITARY, has been a long time coming for the Nashville-based singer/songwriter – not just in years, though those have been many. Pope’s first full-length since 2021’s Thrive marks her boldest, most resonant reimagining yet, a return to the upbeat, high-octane pop-punk sound she built her career on some 15 years ago. As a teenager, she and her band Hey Monday quickly rose to acclaim in the new-millennium emo scene, signing to Pete Wentz’s Decaydance and releasing a pair of cult classics via Decaydance/Columbia. In her 20s, she launched a country music career, headlined by a first-place finish on The Voice, a chart-topping album (2013’s Frame by Frame) and platinum singles (“Wasting All These Tears On You” and "Think of You" with Chris Young). Now, in her third decade, Pope is truly back where she belongs – aided by the benefit of years of personal introspection and a desire to fully understand her true identity. Her comeback single, “People That I Love Leave,” was released to critical and fan acclaim in 2023: features in PEOPLE and Rolling Stone, a performance at the historic Rose Bowl Parade, guest DJ sets at Emo Nite LA, a top 5 slot on TikTok’s Pop Music playlist and a special appearance at the 2023 When We Were Young festival duetting with Yellowcard, Simple Plan and Michelle Branch. The album’s 12 tracks are, in many ways, the reclamation of the grief Pope has experienced throughout her life, whether she’s laughing off the pain (“Rom Coms,” an ode to perfectly imperfect relationships), lamenting her own propensity for self-sabotage (“People That I Love Leave”), boldly embracing her sexuality (“Almost There”), leading a ceremonial eulogy for a failed flame (“I Died,” a collaboration with “The Rap Girl” Daisha McBride) or helping a loved one navigate the strains of addiction (“Three Of Us”). The album is the result of a decade and a half as a professional songwriter, yes, but also a relatively newfound willingness to unlock the why behind her feelings. After years spent inside the machine, everything’s come full circle for Cassadee Pope, though she’s now finally confident enough to sit back and enjoy what’s to come.

