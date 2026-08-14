Carín León Releases QUÉ ANDAS HACIENDO, Sphere Residency Set for Sept 4

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Carín León has released a new song, QUE ANDAS HACIENDO, with KE PERSONAJES. The track arrives as León prepares to open a residency at the Landmark Sphere on September 4. His North American tour is set to resume on September 18 with stops including Los Angeles, Phoenix and Seattle, among other cities.

León surprised fans in Argentina when he brought Ke Personajes onstage to debut the song—their first collaboration to date. 'Qué Andas Haciendo' finds the musicians reminiscing on past heartbreak, exploring feelings of nostalgia and loss. Opening in his signature Música Mexicana Contemporánea, the track shifts into a cumbia that bridges all of Latin America, fusing Mexican norteña cumbia with Argentine cumbia. This continues the sonic exploration found on León's recent acclaimed album, MUDA.

The Hermosillo native is currently in Japan ahead of his debut on the Asian festival circuit. Carín will perform at Summer Sonic Festival 2026 in Osaka and Tokyo. In Tokyo, he'll make history as the first Mexican artist to headline a music festival in the city. This follows a run of shows across Latin America as part of his 'De Sonora Para El Mundo' tour, taking him to Argentina, Colombia, and Peru.

In September, Carín heads to Las Vegas to kick off a run of seven shows at the Sphere, where he'll become the first Latin artist to perform at the venue. Following his extended Las Vegas residency, León continues with the 'MUDA Tour Norteamérica,' heading to California in mid-September with confirmed stops in San Diego, Fresno, Los Angeles, and Glendale. The tour will continue up the West Coast before wrapping up in Mexico in late October.

About Carín León

Carín León has established himself as one of the most influential figures in contemporary Latin music since his solo debut in 2018. With a distinctive style that blends regional Mexican music with a diverse range of genres, including pop, rock, and other global sounds, the Hermosillo, Sonora native has won four Latin GRAMMYs, two back-to-back GRAMMYs, and several diamond, gold and platinum certifications. His versatility is showcased through high-caliber collaborations with superstars such as Bon Jovi, Carlos Santana, Kacey Musgraves, Kane Brown, Maluma, C. Tangana, and Camilo, among others, as well as performances on global stages, including the Grand Ole Opry, Coachella, and Viña del Mar, where he received the gold and silver Gaviota awards. In 2025, he shattered the RODEOHOUSTON's attendance record and toured Europe with the 'Boca Chueca Tour,' and in 2026, he'll become the first Latin artist to perform at Las Vegas Sphere. Recognized as the global ambassador of Música Mexicana, Carín continues to break barriers and inspire new generations.

Carín León Live

August 14—Osaka, Japan—Summer Sonic 2026*

August 15—Tokyo, Japan—Summer Sonic 2026*

September 4—Las Vegas, NV—Sphere SOLD OUT

September 5—Las Vegas, NV—Sphere SOLD OUT

September 6—Las Vegas, NV—Sphere LAST TICKETS

September 10—Las Vegas, NV—Sphere LAST TICKETS

September 11—Las Vegas, NV—Sphere SOLD OUT

September 12—Las Vegas, NV—Sphere SOLD OUT

September 13—Las Vegas, NV—Sphere SOLD OUT

September 18—San Jose, CA—SAP Center at San Jose LAST TICKETS

September 19—Fresno, CA—Save Mart Center at Fresno State LAST TICKETS

September 20—Los Angeles, CA—BMO Stadium

September 24—San Diego, CA—Pechanga Arena San Diego

September 25—Glendale, AZ—Desert Diamond Arena

September 26—Ontario, CA—Toyota Arena LAST TICKETS

September 27—Sacramento, CA—Golden 1 Center

October 1—Denver, CO—Ball Arena

October 2—Salt Lake City, UT—Delta Center

October 8—Seattle, WA—Climate Pledge Arena

October 9—Portland, OR—Moda Center

*Not produced by AEG Presents

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