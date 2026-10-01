Carly Rae Jepsen to Launch DAY AND NIGHT Tour April–May 2027

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Multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated pop singer/songwriter Carly Rae Jepsen has announced her 2027 North American headline tour. Promoted by Live Nation, the Carly Rae Jepsen - Day and Night Tour kicks off on Thursday, April 15 at Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium in Edmonton, AB and makes stops in 26 cities including her first-ever headlining shows at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison and Madison Square Garden in New York City before wrapping up in Montreal at MTELUS on Saturday, May 29.

To participate in the Carly Rae Jepsen Artist Presale on Tuesday, October 6 at 10am local time, fans must sign up here by Sunday, October 4 at 11pm ET. No codes are needed – access is tied to the fan's account, and anyone who signs up can join the sale. Working in partnership with Ticketmaster, extra protections will be in place to help block bad actors from signing up for the Artist Presale. Some fans may be asked to complete a quick selfie check, or in rare cases, provide an ID via Persona to sign up. Additional presales including Verizon will run throughout the week starting Monday, October 5 at 10am local time ahead of the general on sale starting Thursday, October 8 at 10am local time at carlyraemusic.com.

Verizon will offer customers an exclusive presale for the Carly Rae Jepsen - Day and Night Tour in the U.S. as part of Verizon's loyalty program, Verizon Shine. The presale for select shows U.S. runs from Monday, October 5 at 10am local time to Tuesday, October 6 at 9:45am local time. Verizon Shine awards customers with once-in-a-lifetime experiences, alongside daily drops including tickets to concerts and sporting events, exclusive merchandise, dining vouchers, gift cards and more.

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, opportunity to design a special item at the Carly Rae Jepsen merchandise creation station, one tour poster, exclusive VIP gift item & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. More information is available at vipnation.com.

The announcement follows the arrival of Jepsen's eighth album, Day and Night (Interscope Records), which was released earlier this month to critical acclaim and marked Jepsen's best debut since her breakthrough album Kiss. As it moves from symphonic pop to dreamy psychedelia to high-octane disco, Day and Night echoes the palpable sense of playful abandon Jepsen experienced in bringing her most ambitious album to life. Rolling Stone praised the album stating it's 'Jepsen's most experimental and exhilarating work' and that Jepsen 'makes falling in love feel brand-new all over again.' Vulture described Day and Night as 'the most ambitious project of the Canadian singer's 18-year career.'

Alongside the album, Jepsen released the music video for focus track 'Versailles.' From the 'day,' 'Versailles' is a gorgeously frenzied pop confection inspired by Sofia Coppola's Marie Antoinette and its opulent portrait of unbridled pleasure-seeking. The video was filmed in Los Angeles and directed by Kanya Iwana.

Over the past 15 years, Jepsen has established herself as a true pop titan, carving out her own unique path with confidence and intention. She first rose to international prominence in 2012 with the irresistible global phenomenon 'Call Me Maybe.' That blockbuster hit from her breakthrough album, Kiss, topped charts in over 47 countries and earned her two Grammy nominations – for Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance.

Jepsen's 2015 album E•MO•TION has become a modern pop landmark, amassing more than one billion streams worldwide and earning recognition as one of the defining albums of the 2010s from publications including Pitchfork and Billboard. She expanded her artistic range with 2019's Dedicated, a sophisticated and emotionally rich collection that The Atlantic praised as 'brilliant.' She emerged from a period of isolation in the fall of 2022 with The Loneliest Time, further showcasing her evolution as a songwriter and performer. Her B-sides projects (E•MO•TION Side B, Dedicated Side B and The Loveliest Time) have offered fans a deep dive into her creative process. With nothing left to prove, Jepsen brings a sense of freedom and self-assurance to Day and Night – both the album and upcoming tour.

Tour Dates

Thu, Apr 15 – Edmonton, AB – Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

Fri, Apr 16 – Calgary, AB – Event Centre @ Grey Eagle Resort & Casino

Sun, Apr 18 – Vancouver, BC – Orpheum

Mon, Apr 19 – Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Wed, Apr 21 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Thu, Apr 22 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum

Fri, Apr 23 – San Diego, CA – Gallagher Square at Petco Park

Sun, Apr 25 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Tue, Apr 27 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

Fri, Apr 30 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Sat, May 1 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Wed, May 5 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Fri, May 7 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

Sat, May 8 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

Mon, May 10 – Nashville, TN – The Truth

Tue, May 11 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Wed, May 12 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

Fri, May 14 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

Sat, May 15 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Tue, May 18 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark

Wed, May 19 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Fri, May 21 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

Sat, May 22 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre

Tue, May 25 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

Fri, May 28 – Ottawa, ON – HISTORY

Sat, May 29 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS

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