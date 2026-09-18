Carly Rae Jepsen Releases Ninth Album DAY AND NIGHT

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Multi-platinum, GRAMMY Award-nominated pop singer/songwriter Carly Rae Jepsen releases her ninth album, Day and Night, today via Interscope Records. From the 'day,' 'Versailles' is a gorgeously frenzied pop confection inspired by Sofia Coppola's Marie Antoinette and its opulent portrait of unbridled pleasure-seeking. Carly wrote 'Versailles' with Elias Kapari, Noonie Bao, and Markus Krunegård, with production by Kapari.

Filmed in Los Angeles, the video for 'Versailles' was directed by Kanya Iwana.

https://carlyraejepsen.lnk.to/VersaillesOfficialVideo

As it moves from symphonic pop to dreamy psychedelia to high-octane disco, Day and Night echoes the palpable sense of playful abandon Jepsen experienced in bringing her most ambitious album to life. Early singles 'On Wires' and 'After All' gave fans a window into the 'day' side of the album with its sun-soaked left-field pop, while 'night' brings forward-thinking dance music with a maximalist edge, as exemplified by 'Motivation' and 'Don't Leave Me on the Dance Floor.'

Over the past 15 years, Jepsen has established herself as a true pop titan, carving out her own unique path with confidence and intention. She first rose to international prominence in 2012 with the irresistible global phenomenon 'Call Me Maybe.' That blockbuster hit from her breakthrough album, Kiss, topped charts in over 47 countries and earned her two GRAMMY Award nominations – for Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance.

Jepsen's 2015 album E•MO•TION has become a modern pop landmark, amassing more than one billion streams worldwide and earning recognition as one of the defining albums of the 2010s from publications including Pitchfork and Billboard. She expanded her artistic range with 2019's Dedicated, a sophisticated and emotionally rich collection. She emerged from a period of isolation in the fall of 2022 with The Loneliest Time, further showcasing her evolution as a songwriter and performer. Her B-sides projects (E•MO•TION Side B, Dedicated Side B, and The Loveliest Time) have offered fans a deep dive into her creative process. With nothing left to prove, Jepsen brings a sense of freedom and self-assurance to Day and Night.

Photo Credit: Mikayla LoBasso



Photo Credit: Mikayla LoBasso

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