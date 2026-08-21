Carly Rae Jepsen Releases New Single And Video MOTIVATION

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Multi-platinum, GRAMMY Award-nominated pop singer/songwriter Carly Rae Jepsen celebrates families on her new single 'Motivation,' out today via Interscope Records. The track is from the 'night' of her forthcoming 24-track double album Day and Night, scheduled for September 18 release. 'Motivation' is one of the album's most boldly candid moments: an incisive reflection on inherited patterns and the cost of becoming yourself, set against the hypnotic and glittering grandeur of a house-inspired backdrop. She wrote the song with Cole M.G.N., who produced it alongside Kyle Shearer.

''Motivation' started when I was back in my hometown in the fall, and the crunch of the leaves under my feet started creating this rhythm,' says Carly Rae Jepsen. 'I was thinking about my family and how passionate we all are, how we have such high expectations of each other. 'Motivation' became my way of making peace with all of that—it's our little family anthem that recognizes all the complicated parts, but I hope it can be an anthem for chosen families as well.'

Shot in Paris, the kinetic official video brings together a vibrant cross-section of individuals to celebrate the connection that families—be they birth or chosen—share. Caio Viera, who also helmed the official video for 'On Wires,' the album's first single, directed. Gigi Goode, who came to prominence on Season 12 of 'RuPaul's Drag Race' and has gone on to establish herself as a fashion designer, actress and model, is featured.

As it moves from symphonic pop to dreamy psychedelia to high-octane disco, Day and Night echoes the palpable sense of playful abandon Jepsen experienced in bringing her most ambitious album to life. Early singles 'On Wires' and 'After All' gave fans a window into the 'day' side of the album, with its sun-soaked left-field pop while 'night' brings forward-thinking dance music with a maximalist edge, as exemplified by 'Motivation' and 'Don't Leave Me on the Dance Floor.'

The music video for 'Don't Leave Me on the Dance Floor' marked the music video directorial debut of acclaimed playwright/actor/screenwriter Jeremy O. Harris, and stars Tony Award winner Alden Ehrenreich and Olivia Washington.

Over the past 15 years, Jepsen has established herself as a true pop titan, carving out her own unique path with confidence and intention. She first rose to international prominence in 2012 with the global phenomenon 'Call Me Maybe.' That blockbuster hit from her breakthrough album, Kiss, topped charts in over 47 countries and earned her two GRAMMY nominations – for Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance.

Jepsen's 2015 album E•MO•TION has become a modern pop landmark, amassing more than one billion streams worldwide and earning recognition as one of the defining albums of the 2010s from publications including Pitchfork and Billboard. She expanded her artistic range with 2019's Dedicated, a collection that The Atlantic praised as 'brilliant.' She emerged from a period of isolation in the fall of 2022 with The Loneliest Time, further showcasing her evolution as a songwriter and performer. Her B-sides projects (E•MO•TION Side B, Dedicated Side B and The Loveliest Time) have offered fans a deep dive into her creative process. With nothing left to prove, Jepsen brings a sense of freedom and self-assurance to Day and Night.

Photo Credit: Vince Aung



Photo Credit: Vince Aung

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