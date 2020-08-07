Cardi B Makes Her Return With 'Wap (Feat. Megan Thee Stallion)'

A companion music video, featuring Normani, Kylie Jenner, Rosalía and more, has also been released.

GRAMMY® Award-winning multi-platinum selling Atlantic recording artist Cardi B has announced today's release of her eagerly awaited new single. "WAP (Feat. Megan Thee Stallion)" is available now at all DSPs and streaming services; an official companion video - directed by Colin Tilley and featuring cameos from an all-female cast that includes Megan Thee Stallion, Normani, Kylie Jenner, Rosalía, Mulatto, Rubi Rose, and Sukihana.

"WAP (Feat. Megan Thee Stallion)," produced by Ayo & Keyz, marks Cardi's first release since her 2019 platinum certified single "Press." To further celebrate today's release, Cardi B is leading a very special Beats1 New Music Daily Radio takeover, highlighted by an exclusive roundtable conversation between the guest stars of the official video.

Cardi B's rambunctious spirit and brave tongue have made her one of the most iconic superstars of this or any other era - an adored entertainer, acclaimed actress, and of course, world-renowned rapper. "INVASION OF PRIVACY"- which was certified gold by the RIAA on its day of release, the first-ever album by a female artist to achieve that milestone - made an equally extraordinary chart debut atop the SoundScan/ Billboard 200 , further entering a number of additional charts at #1, including "Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums," "Top Rap Albums," and "Top Digital Albums."

Named "Best Rap Album" at the 2019 GRAMMY® Awards - establishing Cardi in the history books as the first solo female artist to win that prestigious category - the now 3x Platinum "INVASION OF PRIVACY" is highlighted by a truly remarkable string of chart-busting singles, including two #1 classics in the 9x RIAA platinum certified "Bodak Yellow" and the 8x platinum certified smash, "I Like It," featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin, as well the 3x platinum certified "Bartier Cardi (Feat. 21 Savage)" and "Be Careful," the 2x platinum "Ring (Feat. Kehlani)," and the platinum certified "Best Life (Feat. Chance the Rapper)," "I Do (Feat. SZA)," and "Drip (Feat. Migos)." Furthermore, all of the LP's remaining tracks have proved gold certified or higher, affirming Cardi as the first female rapper to achieve that historic feat.

Cardi followed "INVASION OF PRIVACY" with 2018's 4x platinum certified "Money" and 2019's 3x platinum "Please Me," the latter her second collaboration with her longtime friend and labelmate Bruno Mars. 2019 also saw the platinum certified single, "Press," and a gold certified feature on Ed Sheeran's "South of the Border (Feat. Camila Cabello & Cardi B)." Along with new music, Cardi recently used her platform to partner with the NY census for a PSA on the importance of completing the census, streaming HERE .

The first female artist to have five top 10 singles simultaneously on Billboard' s "Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs" chart as well as the first female rapper to boast two #1 hits on the "Hot 100," Cardi has been honored with a stunning range of prestigious awards and nominations, including eight total GRAMMY® Award nominations, four BET Awards, 11 BET Hip-Hop Awards, four American Music Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards, six ASCAP Pop Music Awards, 20 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards, seven Billboard Music Awards, four iHeartRadio Music Awards, three iHeartRadio Titanium Awards, three Soul Train Music Awards, two Teen Choice Awards, and five Guinness World Records thus far.

Cardi has graced the covers of countless publications in recent years, including but not limited to Cosmopolitan, Rolling Stone, The New York Times Magazine, i-D Magazine, CR Fashion Book, W Magazine's annual Art Issue, Harper's BAZAAR's Spring Fashion Issue, PEOPLE en Español (where she was named "Star of the Year"), to name but a few- and most recently Vogue alongside her 2-year-old daughter Kulture.

Furthermore, Cardi has made an unstoppable series of high profile appearances, including a hilarious installment of "Carpool Karaoke" on CBS' The Late Late Show with James Corden, ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! during their popular Brooklyn Week, a stellar performance on NBC's Saturday Night Live, and an historic installment of NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she served as both musical guest and the first-ever co-host in show history. What's more, Cardi tore the house down at a number of major awards ceremonies, including the MTV Video Music Awards, the American Music Awards, the GRAMMY® Awards, and both the BET Awards and BET Hip-Hop Awards.

