Cannons Release New Single 'Hurricane' From New Album 'Fever Dream'

Alternative/electro-pop band CANNONS have released their vibrant new single "Hurricane" lifted from the group's forthcoming album Fever Dream, due March 25 via Columbia Records.

Alongside today's single release, the band has shared an accompanying 70's-inspired music video directed by frequent collaborator Ryan Rundle ("Bad Dream," "Fire For You").

"Hurricane" perfectly embodies everything that fans love most about CANNONS with its combination of spellbinding instrumentals and captivating lyricism. Showcasing her unwavering transparency, lead singer and member of this year's Create & Cultivate 100 list, Michelle Joy, sings to listeners: "I can bring a change, I can bring the thunder and the rain. Everything around me, everything will re-arrange. I'm coming back like a hurricane."

The song follows previously released album tracks "Ruthless," "Purple Sun," and lead-single "Bad Dream," which is currently #4 at Alternative radio.

Watch the music video for the new track here: