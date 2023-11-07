Canadian Music Hall Of Fame Inducts Hip Hop Icon Maestro Fresh Wes

The festivities take place in Halifax, NS during JUNO week, March 20-24th, 2024.  

By: Nov. 07, 2023

Canadian Music Hall Of Fame Inducts Hip Hop Icon Maestro Fresh Wes

Canadian Hip Hop Icon Maestro Fresh Wes (Wes Williams) will become the first Hip Hop artist to be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall Of Fame.  The festivities take place in Halifax, NS during JUNO week, March 20-24th, 2024.  

The Canadian Music Hall of Fame was established in 1978 by the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences to honour Canadian musicians for their lifetime achievements in music.  Maestro will also perform at this years Junos. 

Maestro has always felt that his role is to give back for the success he has been blessed with.  In 2016 the NSCC (NOVA SCOTIA COMMUNITY COLLEGES) presented Maestro with an honourary diploma based on his positive impact on the community.  Williams's first book, STICK TO YOUR VISION (2010) was mandatory reading for 10th grade students in the province.  The Wes Williams Project at the Akerley Campus has also inspired several adult students.  Realizing the impact he could have, encouraged the artist/ author and mentor to initiate the MAESTRO FRESH WES SCHOLARSHIP for black youth enrolled in NSCC Akerley Campus in Dartmouth NS.

 “I am honoured to create my first scholarship at this awesome campus. It is my goal to have more black youth interested in trades and be involved in career paths such as welding, carpentry, plumbing etc.”  A sentiment of many, as scholarship applicants have already begun. " There is not a shortage of rappers, but there is a shortage of black youth involved in learning trades "- Maestro. 

Maestro continues to mentor youth with his third children's album “Maestro Fresh Wes Presents STICK TO YOUR VISION “FOR YOUNG ATHLETES" available now on all platforms.  The album produced by Dub J, Warren Williams, Black Orchid and Surgeon and The Butcher featuring artists, JD Era, Roger Mooking, Rochester AKA Juice , JRDN, Keysha Freshh, Charmaine  and introducing 11-year-old Shavonne Washington.  Recorded in Saint John NB with Stephen Hero & Paul Milner, mixed in Toronto by Secret Suburbia. 

Listen to Maestro Fresh Wes Presents STICK TO YOUR VISION “FOR YOUNG ATHLETES" here:



