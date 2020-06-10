Campbell Harrison 'The River' Featured 12 Weeks On Apple Hot Tracks

Singer-Songwriter Campbell Harrison's song "The River" debuted on Apple Music Featured Hot Tracks (Americana) April 3, 2020 has consecutively been on there for 12 weeks straight in a row.

"The River" is an archetypical song of rebirth. In the verses we acknowledge the soul-crushing drudgery of everyday life and recognize that the world has a way of saddling us with burdens, despite our good intentions."The River" is available for download and streaming on all music platforms. Click here to listen.



"Campbell Harrison strives to capture the everyday and beautify it, the unrecognized, common struggle of the average man, and their stubborn, unending march against the current, against the pressure of the world."



The Nashville singer-songwriter has been described as a blend between Jack Johnson, Ray LaMontagne and John Mayer. Yet, he's managed to craft a sound wholly unique and recognizable. "Don't let the Americana label and Harrison's mellow voice fool you," says Gregory Sweet of KSVR FM. "There's a hard edge to his music along with deep lyrics and great guitar work." You can't put this young man into one genre, as a singer-songwriter and vocalist he can take you on a journey that includes Americana, Rock, Swamp, Folk, Blues and Country. He certainly has developed a distinct styling of his music, it is not hard to know the voice behind the songs." Campbell has worked on his music production with Kofi Burbridge (Tedeschi) and has toured with Caroline Aiken (Indigo Girls).

