Camille Harris to Perform at Wild East Brewing Co. in December
This performance will feature modern dance and live projections as well as spoken word.
Tuesday, December 13 at 8pm in Brooklyn at Wild East Brewing in their "barrel room," Camille Harris will perform her original modern jazz alongside Wayne Tucker (trumpet), Georgia Weber (bass), Diego Ramirez (drums), Eden Bareket (baritone sax and bass clarinet), and David Linard (piano). Jonathan Scales will be joining for a few songs on his steel pan!
Camille's music weaves her love of Ableton sampling and playback with her love of contemporary jazz. Musical inspirations include: Wayne Tucker and the Bad Mothas, Georgia Weber and the Sleeved Hearts, Michael Mayo, Emma Frank, Nate Smith and Esperanza Spalding.
This performance will feature modern dance and live projections as well as spoken word.
Previously, Camille has performed her interdisciplinary work at the Breathless Fest at The TankNYC, Ars Nova's ANT Fest, The New York International Fringe Festival, Frigid Fest and the Midtown International Theater Festival.
Tickets are $12 online and $15 at the door!
https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2205743®id=172&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fcamilleharris.brownpapertickets.com%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1
More Hot Stories For You
October 25, 2022
Two of America's most prolific songwriters of any generation—Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt—bring their unique blend of musical artistry to The Soraya on Wednesday, November 9 at 8pm.
Lake Street Dive Brings New Show and Special Guest: Monica Martin To NJPAC
October 25, 2022
See LAKE STREET DIVE at New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) in Newark, New Jersey, on Sunday, February 5 at 7 PM for an easy going, semi-acoustic evening.
Bloomingdale School Of Music 2022/23 Faculty Concert Series Birthday Celebration - THE MUSIC OF MICHAEL COCHRANE
October 25, 2022
Bloomingdale School of Music announces its 2022/23 Faculty Concert Series at the David Greer Concert Hall, 323 West 108th Street, NYC.
UWUW Releases Captivating Retro-Soul-and-Pop Influenced Debut LP Out Now
October 25, 2022
UWUW (pronounced you-you) have just released their debut, self-titled LP on We Are Busy Bodies Records. With some of Toronto's most experienced and revered musicians making this project possible, it's no wonder why the sonic presence of this project demands your attention and doesn't let you go.
Bastard Jazz Releases New Remix From RUMTUM's ISLES OF INDO 'Escape Cape (Brothertiger Remix)'
October 25, 2022
Half a year after the release of his debut album, 'Isles In Indo,' the Denver, Colorado-based visual artist and producer RUMTUM (aka John Hastings) has tapped his friend Brothertiger for his first official remix.