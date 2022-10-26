Camille Harris to Perform at Wild East Brewing Co. in December

Tuesday, December 13 at 8pm in Brooklyn at Wild East Brewing in their "barrel room," Camille Harris will perform her original modern jazz alongside Wayne Tucker (trumpet), Georgia Weber (bass), Diego Ramirez (drums), Eden Bareket (baritone sax and bass clarinet), and David Linard (piano). Jonathan Scales will be joining for a few songs on his steel pan!

Camille's music weaves her love of Ableton sampling and playback with her love of contemporary jazz. Musical inspirations include: Wayne Tucker and the Bad Mothas, Georgia Weber and the Sleeved Hearts, Michael Mayo, Emma Frank, Nate Smith and Esperanza Spalding.

This performance will feature modern dance and live projections as well as spoken word.

Previously, Camille has performed her interdisciplinary work at the Breathless Fest at The TankNYC, Ars Nova's ANT Fest, The New York International Fringe Festival, Frigid Fest and the Midtown International Theater Festival.

Tickets are $12 online and $15 at the door!

