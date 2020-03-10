Camila Cabello Announces Special Guests to Join Her at Madison Square Garden

Three-time Grammy Award-nominated, multi-platinum and chart-topping singer/songwriter Camila Cabello announced today that Trevor Daniel and Ant Saunders will support her at The World's Most Famous Arena when Cabello's Romance tour stops at The Garden on Friday, September 18 at 7:00PM. Tickets for the show are on sale now.



In December 2019, Camila released her sophomore studio album, "Romance." Camila gave a stunning performance of her track, "First Man," at the 62nd Grammy Awards where she sang directly to her father in the crowd. Camila is currently the most listened to female artist in the world on Spotify and broke the record for the most monthly listeners for a female artist in Spotify history. She is the first female artist since Adele to triple up atop Billboard's Hot 100, Billboard 200 and Artist 100 charts.



Trevor Daniels, a Houston, TX singer, has been quietly carving a career in music since his teens. Learning to produce beats in his bedroom, bridging the worlds electro-R&B and balladic pop, Daniel created his own wave to ride to the top. He hit a stride with breakout single "Falling" off his debut EP, "Homesick" (2018). Not one to rest on his laurels, Trevor, who Billboard named their "Chartbreaker Artist" of January this year, went to work on a debut album immediately, the result was a ten track, tightly produced major label debut that is bound to capture the sound of a generation; "Nicotine."



Ant Saunders began writing and recording in middle school. Influenced by R&B and hip-hop acts like Frank Ocean, Daniel Caesar, Tyler the Creator, as well as singer-songwriters like Ed Sheeran, John Legend, and John Mayer, Ant's combination of lyrical storytelling and velvet vocal delivery makes for a uniquely flagrant and refreshing sound. In the summer of 2019, Ant Saunders released "Yellow Hearts" on the day of his high school graduation, a song he wrote and recorded in his bedroom. After posting on TikTok a few months later, "Yellow Hearts" caught on like wildfire and now sits at over 250 million global streams. The track is now certified gold in the U.S and landed on the Billboard Hot 100. Saunders will release new music throughout 2020, including an EP this spring.



Tickets for the September 18 show are available now via Ticketmaster.com and Ticketmaster Charge by Phone (1-866-858-0008). Tickets will also be available at the Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre box office. Prices range from $32.00 to $79.00.





Related Articles View More Music Stories