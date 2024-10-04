Calum Scott Swoons on Bright New Ballad 'My World'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As he gets ready to embark on his headlining North American The Songbook So Far Tour, multi-platinum-selling singer/songwriter Calum Scott gives us another reason to celebrate his musical canon: “My World,” a romantic ballad complete with piano, strings, and a surge of epic production.

With his blissed-out summer anthem “Roots” still making waves among Calum’s globe-spanning fanbase (watch the lyric video HERE), “My World” hits like the changing of the seasons. Produced by LVLS and longtime collaborator Jon “MAGS” Maguire (Jax Jones, Tiesto), and co-written by Calum, Maguire, Josh Record (Avicii, DNCE), and Adrien Nookadu (M-22), among others, the new single balances the artist’s deep emotional resonance with a sound that uplifts the listener.

Says Calum, “‘My World’ is a new way of saying ‘I love you’ - it is a return to the ballad for me with classic songwriting but with fresh production that I‘m really excited to share! Having toured in stadiums with Ed Sheeran for the last 9 months and watching, in particular, the emotional songs resonate with thousands of people across the globe, I’m looking forward to be coming back with something that I think my fans will really love! I have worked with some new writers on this one too and am excited to keep exploring my diversity and seeing what else I am capable of!’

As “My World” begins, Calum doesn’t waste a second making his devotion known: “I talk in my sleep every night, and think of the wrongs I’d make right, so I can give you my all undivided…” The keys and strings never sound too heavy — instead, there’s a slight sway that emphasizes the optimism in the lyrics. And when Calum delivers the chorus, the drop hits, underscoring his sincerity with warm bass synths and lilting drums: “I’d pull down the moon, I’d go to space / To the end of the universe, I wouldn’t hesitate / Just to make you see that you got all of me, and you are my world.”

“My World” follows not just “Roots” but also breezy dance-pop cut “Then There Was You” — which happened to be the lead single from The Garfield Movie (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) — and “Lighthouse,” a pounding, panoramic love song accompanied by a breathtakingly cinematic video. The recent series of singles has served to spotlight Calum’s more lighthearted side and pop-leaning sensibilities without sacrificing his gift for expressing big feelings.

Fittingly, Calum’s become known for a life-affirming live show that fosters an incredibly close connection with the crowd. In August, he wrapped an outing performing at stadiums across Asia and Europe as support for Ed Sheeran’s extended Mathematics Tour. Starting October 3 in Montreal, he’ll head back out on his own The Songbook So Far North American tour with support from rising Irish singer/songwriter Cian Ducrot. The run concludes on October 15 in Highland, CA.

The Songbook So Far Tour will showcase songs from Calum’s gold-certified 2018 debut album Only Human (featuring his 5X platinum smash “You Are The Reason” and 3X platinum cover of Robyn’s “Dancing On My Own”), 2022’s sophomore set Bridges (with soul-stirring hits like “Rise,” “Biblical,” and “If You Ever Change Your Mind”), and his forthcoming third album — the details of which he has yet to share. Stay tuned as Calum Scott continues to reveal more of his world.

Calum Scott’s The Songbook So Far Tour

October 3 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS

October 4 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

October 6 - Boston, MA - Orpheum Theatre

October 9 - New York, NY – The Beacon Theatre

October 10 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

October 13 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

October 14 - Seattle, WA - The Paramount Theatre

October 15 - Highland, CA - Yaamava’ Theater

ABOUT CALUM SCOTT

With the arrival of his 2018 debut album Only Human, U.K.-based singer/songwriter Calum Scott landed at No. 1 on the iTunes album chart in over 20 countries around the world, approaching 10 billion total global streams and counting. Now certified platinum or gold in 21 countries, Only Human includes his 5X Platinum smash “You Are The Reason,” a track that cracked the top 25 on Spotify’s US Viral 50 and hit the top 10 on iTunes single charts in 38 countries. The album also features Calum’s stripped-back, 3X Platinum cover of Robyn’s “Dancing On My Own,” which earned a Brit Award nomination in the category of Best British Single and has amassed over one billion streams globally. His first new music since Only Human, “Biblical” marked an exciting evolution of Calum’s artistry, infusing even more raw emotion into his soulful and timeless sound. The piano-laced ballad served as the first single from his acclaimed sophomore album Bridges, which arrived in June 2022.

Bridges also features Calum’s hit singles “Heaven” (a breathtaking tribute to living in the moment by surrendering to love), “If You Ever Change Your Mind” (a bittersweet but empowered piece produced by Greg Kurstin), and “Rise” (hailed by Rolling Stone as “one of the 50 Most inspirational LGBTQ Songs of All Time”). Over the last few years, Calum’s songs have appeared on countless TV shows (including “American Idol,” “The Voice,” “So You Think You Can Dance,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” and many more). His television performances include “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” “Good Morning America,” “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” “Dancing With The Stars,” and the “The TODAY Show,” among others. In addition, Calum has garnered acclaim from outlets including Billboard (who praised his “stunningly pure voice”), The Huffington Post (who stated that “Scott makes an impressive splash…compelling”), and Rolling Stone (who declared that “[Scott] can give any listener chills”). Calum recently brought his upbeat energy and powerhouse vocals to The Garfield Movie (Original Motion Picture) Soundtrack with the film’s original single, “Then There Was You.” Having recently set out with Ed Sheeran for his extended Mathematics Tour of Asia and Europe, Calum is performing at European festivals throughout the summer and will embark on The Songbook So Far Tour this fall. Calum’s new single “My World” is out now.

Photo credit: Samuel Valdivia

