Callista Clark to Release Duet with Scotty McCreery

Callista Clark hasn’t slowed down writing, recording and touring since becoming Country radio’s most successful new artist debut of 2021. Through her new relationship with Dreamcatcher Artists, she will release the powerful duet “Gettin’ Old” featuring Scotty McCreery on August 9, 2024. Pre-save/add the new single HERE.

“Scotty was my first choice for a duet partner on ‘Gettin’ Old,’” said Callista. “I’ve always loved his voice and how he approaches his career. He absolutely nailed this song.”

Callista wrote “Gettin’ Old” with Averie Bielski and Karen Kasowski. Joey Hyde and Frank Rodgers share production credits on the song, which will be released on the Dreamcatcher Artists label and distributed by STEM.

“I’ve been a fan of Callista and her talent for some time, especially after having her out on my European Tour a few years ago,” said McCreery. “I loved this song from the first time I heard it, and was honored that she asked me to sing it with her.”

The two recently shot a stunning music video conceived, produced and directed by award-winning film maker Roman White for Red Mill Productions in Nashville. The clip will be released soon, with details forthcoming. A lyric video will be dropping to coincide with the song on release date.

Callista released “Bless Your Heart,” her first single for Dreamcatcher, earlier this year. It was immediately added to the cover of streaming giant Pandora’s popular Top Country Hits playlist and received substantial editorial and organic support at all major streaming platforms. She followed with “Reckless” and a haunting version of CCR’s “Have You Ever Seen The Rain,” culminating in a fan and industry facing live show next month on September 10th in Nashville and an EP release on September 27th.

About Callista Clark:

Her debut album Real To Me: The Way I Feel was produced by Nathan Chapman (Taylor Swift, Lionel Richie, Keith Urban, Mickey Guyton) and revealed a songwriter of considerable depth and wit and a gifted singer with confidence and an impressive presence. Co-writing every track, the Zebulon, GA native exuded both strength and vulnerability in pointed lyrics that left no doubt where she stood as reflected on songs like “Brave Girl,” “Gave It Back Broken” and Top 20 debut “It’s ‘Cause I Am,” with which she became Country radio’s most successful new artist debut of 2021. Joining Opry NextStage’s class of 2022, the 2021 iHeartCountry On The Verge Artist was featured two years in a row on Billboard’s annual “21 Under 21” list and was the youngest member ever named to CMT’s Next Women of Country in the 2022 class. With TV appearances on the TODAY show, Live with Kelly & Ryan and KTLA, Callista has garnered acclaim from Forbes, PEOPLE, American Songwriter, Hollywood Life, and more.

About Scotty McCreery:

Triple Tigers recording artist Scotty McCreery has been a household name for nearly half his life, ever since making history in 2011 as both the first country artist and the youngest male artist of any genre to debut his first studio album, the Platinum-certified Clear as Day, at No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard Top 200 Albums chart. With his latest album Rise & Fall, featuring his sixth No. 1 single “Cab in a Solo,” current single ‘Fall of Summer,” and 11 additional tracks, McCreery explores classic themes of heartbreak, rowdy nights, nostalgia, faith, newfound joy, fatherhood, and enduring love, and through it all, felt comfortable being himself, resulting in a project full of electrified twang, rich baritone vocals and insightful storytelling. The 30-year-old has sold more than 4 million albums and achieved 6 No.1 hits: the recent “Cab in a Solo,” the RIAA Platinum-certified “Damn Strait,” the RIAA Gold certified “You Time,” the RIAA Gold certified “In Between,” the RIAA Platinum certified “This is It,” and the RIAA Triple Platinum certified ‘Five More Minutes.” The North Carolina native has earned one Triple Platinum, five Platinum and four Gold singles; one Platinum and two Gold albums; won the 10th season of “American Idol” in 2011 at age 17; was named the ACM New Artist of the Year in 2011; won two CMT Music Awards, the first for Breakthrough Video of the Year (“The Trouble with Girls”) in 2012, and the second for Digital-First Performance of the Year (“It Matters to Her” from “CMT Stages”) in 2024; and BMI Awards for writing One of the Top 50 Country Songs of the Year five times (in 2015 for “See You Tonight,” in 2018 for “Five More Minutes,” in 2019 for “This is It,” in 2021 for “In Between,” and in 2022 for “You Time”). He was awarded Pandora Billionaire status in 2021 in recognition of his music achieving more than one billion streams on Pandora. His song “Five More Minutes” inspired two popular holiday movies which aired on the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Network: “Five More Minutes” in 2021 and “Five More Minutes: Moments Like These” in 2022. He released his first book Go Big or Go Home: The Journey Toward the Dream in 2016. Last year McCreery was inducted into the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame and was invited to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry by Garth Brooks. McCreery was just welcomed into the Opry family on April 20 by his heroes, Josh Turner and Randy Travis. The singer/songwriter married his high school sweetheart Gabi in 2018, and the couple had their first son Avery in October 2022. For more information, visit ScottyMcCreery.com.

