Cali Roots Announces Welcome Back Concert August 28th at Monterey Fairgrounds

Monterey, CA -- Cali Roots is excited to announce the welcome back to Monterey concert taking place August 28th. This is the first event from the organizers set to take place at the iconic venue Monterey County fair and Event center since California's re-opening announcement. The concert is a celebration of both the festival and bringing live music back to the fairgrounds, the festival's home since the inception of the event over 11 years ago. Nestled in the picturesque coastal town of Monterey, California with ocean views and sprawling lawn space, concert goers will enjoy a solid line up including stellar performances from Stephen Marley, J Boog, Josh Heinrichs, and Saritah.

Dan Sheehan, Co-Producer comments, "As concerts return we are thrilled to kick off a series of events leading up to our 2022 festival. Our team is excited to get back into production mode and connect with our music family with good music, local food and drinks, all at a beautiful venue. We missed our Cali Roots family and look forward to starting our festival session off in our home town location the Monterey County Fair and Event Center!"

Tickets are set to go on sale on July 16th with a special pre-sale for Cali Roots festival ticket holders on July 15th.