Caleb Lee Hutchinson Takes Fans by Surprise With New EP

Caleb Lee Hutchinson surprised fans today by dropping a brand new EP titled Songs I'll Never Play Again. The new collection of songs was inspired by an idea that Hutchinson had years ago.

"I wrote the song "Preservation" in the beginning of 2020 and had the thought that it reminded me of old school country/bluegrass murder ballads that I had heard as a child. Not so much in the lyrical content, but the overall feel. It felt like fall, trees dying, seasonal depression already on it's way. The idea then became to make the whole project sound that way. Sort of nostalgic and eery, very much reflective of Halloween time."

Along with the new 6-song EP, Hutchinson has created a film short that will give Michael Jackson's "Thriller" a run for its money.

"I had the thought of bringing to life a visual element that also reflected the same feel. As a massive fan of the horror genre in film, and a proud Dexter super fan, I thought it would be cool to stretch the meaning of the songs into a dramatic, psychological thriller. I tried to treat this entire project with the thought of, "What would I think was cool if I saw someone else doing it?"

"This whole project was for me, it allowed me to release songs I had cared about for a long time, and do something that felt artistically gratifying. I hope that people enjoy it this Halloween season, and so on."

Hutchinson will be hosting a special release/Halloween party for his EP Songs I'll Never Play Again Monday, October 31 at Bobby's Idle Hour in Nashville from 6-8 pm.

Songs I'll Never Play Again is art for art's sake. The six-track EP merges familiar sounds and uncomfortable subject matter. The release also includes an accompanying film short that showcases the weathered sounds from the EP.

Songs I'll Never Play Again follows Caleb Lee Hutchinson's 2021 critically acclaimed, Brent Cobb-produced Slot Machine Syndrome. Slot Machine Syndrome saw Hutchinson plant a flag deep into his southern roots. The set moves hard country's bleeding edge into a new, modern era, with one of Nashville's most dynamic vocalists embracing a grittier version of himself.

No longer the 19-year-old boy next door from his 2019's self-titled debut EP (produced by Sugarland's Kristian Bush), the Georgia native proves his talent goes beyond what fans thought they knew about him.

"I felt like everybody had these different versions of me and what I should be - but I always have had a clear vision of who I was." Hutchinson has fully embraced his creative talents by interacting with other inspiring minds in his Green Couch podcast.

"After years of talking non-stop in a non-podcast environment, I finally decided to make a change. The journey all began when I bought a couch on Facebook marketplace and thought "huh, we could do a podcast on this." Followed immediately by the thought, "huh, how about the Green Couch Podcast." The rest is history. Join us as we interview guests from all walks of life, professions, and experiences. As well as getting to know me in a way only my therapist has had the misfortune of doing thus far. Join us as we surpass Joe Rogan and Logan Paul in a matter of days."

Listen to the new EP here:

Watch the short film here: