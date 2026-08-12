Cage The Elephant Releases Video For BEACHES IN TENNESSEE

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

CAGE THE ELEPHANT has released the official music video for BEACHES IN TENNESSEE, directed by the band's vocalist Matt Shultz. The video accompanies a single that debuted at number one on the Billboard Rock & Alternative Airplay chart, becoming only the sixth song in the chart's history to do so. The track is also currently sitting in the Top 5 on both the Alternative and AAA radio charts.

The video was directed by the band's vocalist Matt Shultz, with creative strategy from Maya Elias and editing by Michael Rees.

The video arrives on the heels of the multi-GRAMMY Award-winning band's return last month with 'Beaches In Tennessee,' their first new music in two years and first release since signing to Big Loud Rock.

BEACHES IN TENNESSEE was produced by Justin Raisen and SADPONY (Jeremiah Raisen) and represents the band's first new music in two years, arriving as its first release since signing to Big Loud Rock. The song follows CAGE THE ELEPHANT's run as special guests on Oasis Live '25, after which the band returned directly to the studio, where it is currently working on additional new music.

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...