C.W. Stoneking Announces Additional Solo Dates

In the midst of the West Coast leg of his North American solo tour, C.W. Stoneking has announced additional Midwest headline dates kicking off in Lawrence, KS on March 21st and wrapping in Chicago on April 9th. The run also sees Stoneking performing at this year's Treefort Festival in Boise, ID on March 28th alongside Chromatics, Japanese Breakfast, GROUPLOVE, Built to Spill, Peter Bjorn and John and many more. Since last fall he has been captivating packed audiences in North America and Europe with his clever blend of blues, early rock & roll, calypso, folk, and jazz and his signature dry wit.

Born in Australia to American parents, C.W. Stoneking spent most of his early life living with his father - a teacher and poet - in the Aboriginal community of Papunya. At the age of 9, Stoneking and his father moved to Sydney where he picked up his first guitar at the age of 11 and began playing with local musicians. By the time Stoneking was in high school, he found himself falling in love with pre-war American blues - in an interview with NPR's Mary Louise Kelly, Stoneking traces the genesis of his sound to a two-album cassette-tape he once owned. "One side of it was a compilation of Texas blues out of, like, the 1950s, and the other side was a '20s and '30s blues artist and guitar player. As a guitar player, I was always impressed with those sort of early ways of playing the guitar in the blues era" he explains.

Continuing to support his latest full-length album Gon' Boogaloo, Stoneking pulls out songs from across his entire catalog during his solo headline set, including debut LP King Hokum and his 2009 ARIA Award-Winning LP Jungle Blues (Best Blues and Roots Album). Recently, Stoneking collaborated with Queens of the Stone Age's Josh Homme for a Christmas Charity duet of "Silent Night" and Jack White featured Stoneking on his 2018 album Boarding House Reach - utilizing his unique voice for the LP's spoken word piece "Abulia and Akrasia."

With new music in works, be sure to catch C.W. Stoneking as he closes out his West Coast tour with a week of shows in California and next month when he returns the Midwest. For all up-to-date information on music and tour dates, please stay tuned to www.cwstoneking.com.

C.W. Stoneking Confirmed Tour Dates



2/13 @ Argus Bar & Studio in Chico, CA

2/14 @ The Chapel in San Francisco, CA

2/15 @ Fernwood in Big Sur, CA

2/16 @ Felton Music Hall in Felton, CA

2/17 @ The Siren in San Luis Obispo, CA

2/18 @ Soho in Santa Barbara, CA

2/20 @ Troubadour in Los Angeles, CA

3/21 @ The Bottleneck in Lawrence, KS

3/22 @ Ponyboy in Oklahoma City, OK

3/23 @ Larimer Lounge in Denver, CO

3/26 @ KAFM Radio Room in Grand Junction, CO

3/27 @ RYE Diner & Drinks in Salt Lake City, UT

3/28 @ Treefort Music Festival in Boise, ID

3/30 @ The Pub Station in Billings, MT

4/1 @ Whiskey Junction in Minneapolis, MN

4/2 @ Vaudeville Mews in Des Moines, IA

4/3 @ Brother's Lounge in Omaha, NE

4/4 @ Rose Bowl Tavern in Champaign, IL

4/7 @ High Noon Saloon in Madison, WI

4/9 @ Sleeping Village in Chicago, IL

Photo Credit: Kane Hibberd





