CMA Hosts Jelly Roll for a Performance at Its Nashville HQ

The Country Music Association welcomed Jelly Roll to its Nashville HQ on Wednesday, Aug. 23 for a special performance and Q&A session.

The visit kicked off with a candid and heartwarming Q&A and was followed by an acoustic performance of his songs “Son of a Sinner,” “Save Me” and his current multi-week No. 1 at Country radio, “Need A Favor.”

During the Q&A, Jelly Roll discussed how he got started in the music industry and how quickly his success changed his career and life.

Jelly Roll also relived his experience playing at Nissan Stadium on night two of CMA Fest this year, and what CMA Fest and CMA have meant to him as a Nashville native.

Photo Credit: Nick Zimmer/CMA