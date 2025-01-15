CDR Launch New Talent Development Programme 'Pathways', Supporting The Future Of Electronic Music

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



CDR has unveiled Pathways, a groundbreaking new artist development programme designed to invest in, nurture, and promote the next wave of innovative electronic music creators. Supported by the PRS Foundation, this three-year initiative builds on CDR's legacy of empowering grassroots talent and fostering equitable opportunities in the music industry.

Pathways will select emerging artists from the CDR community to receive tailored support packages, including:

A release on the CDR label.

Continuous targeted mentorship and advice from industry experts.

Dedicated budgets for production and promotion with bespoke marketing and promotional campaigns.

An advance on royalties and ongoing guidance from CDR's A&R team.

Starting in 2024, Pathways will support three artists per year, beginning with NIIX, MJSB, and Zar. The programme aims to foster collaboration and learning, ensuring a long-term positive impact for artists and the wider CDR community.

The Pathways artists will be guided by Tony Nwachukwu, CDR Founder and Creative Mentor, Tom Lea, Talent Development Manager, and a team of mentors from varying industry areas.

With over 20 years leading CDR, Tony Nwachukwu is a renowned music producer, DJ, lecturer, and Music Technology consultant. Currently Course Leader for Music Tech & Production at the University of East London, Tony will offer monthly guidance to support creators in their artistic journeys.

Speaking about Pathways, he says, "We're so excited to launch Pathways with three of the most ambitious, dedicated and exciting artists from the CDR community in recent years. It's been amazing to see them progress and grow with us and we're delighted to be able to release their music and offer this amount of support, guidance and financial investment."

Tom Lea, founder of the award-winning independent record label Local Action, brings over a decade of experience in A&R, artist development, and campaign management to mentor and guide the artists through the programme with the help of a handful of other industry experts.

On the Pathways programme, Tom also shares, "As a fellow former Plastic People devotee, I've long admired CDR's mission statement and what they've contributed to the scene for over two decades now. A rare example of a project that fosters a community without a need to put themselves at the top of it; I'm really excited to work with them and some amazing new artists."

The release campaigns will be co-ordinated by ELEANOR, whose Clasico label was nominated for ‘Best Breakthrough Label' at the 2024 DJ Mag Best of British awards. She shares: “I first worked with CDR organising sessions back when I lived in Australia, so it's great to come full circle a decade later and get involved in the CDR community again with Pathways".

The other industry experts on board include Aly Gillani, Bandcamp: Advice on Business & Label Management. Nick Lawrence, Big Star Business Management: Advice on Finance, Genevieve Taylor, Glisten PR: Advice on PR & Marketing, Kim Oakley, POLY Artists: Advice on Live Performance and Agency Management and Laura Arowolo, Music Lawyer: Advice on Legal.

CDR has unveiled the three artists in this year's cohort. With releases coming on the CDR label and ongoing support - the first coming in early February 2025.

Comments