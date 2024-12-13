CAPYAC & Reggie Watts Share First Single From New Collaborative EP 　​  ​ 

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Berlin and Los Angeles-based surrealist dance band CAPYAC have announced their new collaborative EP, Songs from Celestial City, with internationally renowned musician, comedian, writer, and actor Reggie Watts. The EP is due for release on February 28th via Nettwerk. Now, they share the exquisite first taste of the EP, “Dreamwalking.”

The band expands on the single, “Dreamwalking in particular was the first moment where we thought, Ok, this could actually be something.” CAPYAC continues, “We recorded the demos in two sessions with Reggie in LA, and then we took the tracks home and edited them into the finished tracks. These songs were informed by the improvisational nature of the initial writing sessions, and by our mutual love of house music. Going clubbing with Reggie a few times definitely helped us get all in the same headspace.”

Songs from Celestial City,’ as its title suggests, is an expansive EP of iridescent, high-energy, soulful house tracks blending CAPYAC’s idiosyncratic, genre-bending production with buttery smooth, soulful vocals from Watts.

The release encapsulates the entire ethos of both artists perfectly; wanting to build genuine communities whilst radiating vitality, absurdism, and love. Having struck up an instant friendship after a chance meeting in 2023, and immediately bonding over a deep adoration and fascination of dance music and comedy, they decided to embark on a series of extended and largely improvised jam sessions, which would eventually form the groundwork for this new project.

Across ‘Songs from Celestial City’ CAPYAC and Watts dive into a wealth of dance music styles. From the big room pop house banger ‘Hearts on Loop’ through the classy disco infusions of ‘Outer wishes’ to the skittering, luscious funk of “Dreamwalking” reminiscent of early Roosevelt, and the maximalism of its companion club mix, CAPYAC and Reggie Watts prove their mastery and versatility.

About CAPYAC

CAPYAC are the surrealist dance band who fuse French house, Detroit electronic, jazz, funk, and several other modern genres. Originating from Austin, TX, the founding duo of Delwin Campbell and Eric Peana migrate regularly to Berlin, connecting with a slew of collaborators along the way, from guest vocalists to horn sections to dance troupes.



Bursting onto the scene with 2015 EP Movement Swallows Us, which included breakout single Speedracer, the duo's music has since connected with audiences worldwide, accumulating over 20+ million streams on Spotify, 3.6+ million streams on Soundcloud and 2+ million streams on Apple Music. With co-signs from SPIN, The FADER, Wonderland, High Snobiety, KCRW, and more, their music spans genres while appealing to purists and everyday listeners alike. Extending their reach even further, CAPYAC's music has secured licensing placements with Netflix, FOX, Freeform, Volcom, Playstation VR and more.

About Reggie Watts

Reggie Watts is an internationally renowned Musician, Comedian, Writer, and actor who most recently starred as the bandleader on CBS’s The Late Late Show with James Corden. Using his formidable voice, looping pedals, and vast imagination, Watts blends and blurs the lines between music and comedy, wowing audiences. He was the DJ at the 2021 Emmy Awards.

Watts’ first Netflix special Spatial released to massive critical acclaim, with the New York Times calling it “a giddy rush of escapist nonsense” and dubbing Watts “the most influential absurdist in comedy today.” The A.V. Club described Spatial as “signature Watts, meaning it’s alternately exhilarating, silly, exhausting and transcendent.”

As a solo performer, Watts brand of musical/comedy fusion has led to sold out headlining tours in the U.S. and Europe, including festivals such as Bonnaroo, SXSW, Bumbershoot, Just For Laughs, Pemberton and more.

In 2020, Watts released his own content app called, WattsApp, a techno-savvy look into his life, work, and techno junk drawer. WattsApp has all original content including a show called Droneversations, where he interviews guests while it’s filmed by drones along with other fun content. Watts was born in Germany, raised in Montana, and currently resides in Los Angeles.

