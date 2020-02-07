Buscrates Makes Label Debut with 'Lost & Found' ft. Sally Green

Brand new Bastard Jazz signing Buscrates comes out of the gate swinging with his first release for the label full of the bubbling, electronic funk he's become known for. "Lost & Found" features the vocal talents of Sally Green over a slappin' bassline, guitar licks and airy synths while "Cruise Control" goes on an instrumental ride with its heavy drums, catchy g-funk lead and growling bass. Another funky affair from the Pittsburgh producer.

Buscrates is a DJ, musician, and vinyl junkie from the Steel City of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Since childhood he has always gravitated to the myriad of sounds coming from the stereo system of his father, who did some DJing in the early 80s. Anything from Roy Ayers to Steve Miller to Gil Scott-Heron could be heard at home on a Saturday morning. A very young Crates (neé Orlando Marshall) had his first experience behind a set of turntables in the summer of 1986 when a local DJ at a party let him get on the turntables while doubles of Cameo's "Word Up" 12-inch single spun on the Technics 1200s.

Although he has a wide range of inspirations, the most influential are the drum machine and synth heavy grooves of early-mid 80s boogie and the sample laden, neck snapping MPC sequences of early 90s hip-hop.



His productions can lean one way or the other, or be a mixture of both. In addition to his vast knowledge of music, he has lately become known for being an analog synthesizer aficionado. Buscrates home setup includes a Rhodes, Clavinet D6, several Moog synthesizers, and many others, a quantum leap of sorts from the minimal setup on which he began producing tracks: an Ensoniq EPS sampler, an off-brand DJ turntable, and stacks of records.

A deeper exploration of funk began as part of East Liberty Quarters, a trio consisting of Bus and two of his close friends Geeman and Nice Rec. They released 2 EPs on Rotating Souls Records and performed for the first time as openers for Dam Funk in 2011 at the now defunct Shadow Lounge in Pittsburgh. Buscrates continued this exploration as a solo artist on his 6-track electro funk EP The Spectrum (Omega Supreme, 2014), which also features his ELQ cohorts. During this time he also had a grasp on his more hip-hop and soulful side, which can be heard in works with oft collaborator Mecca:83 from the UK, his production with Ian Wallace under the name Extra Medium, a solo all instrumental cassette tape release Home Again(Thrash Flow, 2017) and most recently on the joint effort with Portland based MC Libretto Eternal Ridin (Liquid Beat, 2019).





