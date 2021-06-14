Burna Boy to Headline Hollywood Bowl For the First Time

GRAMMY Award-winning Global Afrofusion pioneer and biggest artist out of Africa, Burna Boy, will take the Hollywood Bowl stage by storm for the first time on Friday October 8th, 2021, as part of his Space Drift Arena Tour. Burna Boy will also be playing at New York City's Governor's Ball festival on Sunday, September 26th and San Francisco's Outside Lands festival on Sunday, October 31st, as well as London, Paris and Amsterdam on the tour.

American Express® Card Members can purchase Hollywood Bowl tickets before the general public beginning Monday, June 14 at 10am local time through Thursday, June 17 at 10pm local time. This early on sale access is one of many highlights from American Express' Membership Week , five days dedicated of exciting offers and experiences that will bring to life the value of being #withAmex. Live Nation's presale will take place Thursday, June 17 from 10am local time to 10pm local time and Songkick will also have a presale Thursday, June 17 from 10am local time. Download the Songkick app and be notified as soon as Presale tickets for Burna Boy are on sale, as well as upcoming tours and on-sales for all of your favorite artists. Public on sale will begin Friday, June 18 at 12pm local time.

Burna Boy's 2021 live shows which extend into 2022 include:

7/2-7/3: Sumol Summer Festival 2021, Ericeira, Portugal

8/20-8/21: Blockfest 2021, Tampere, Finland

8/27: The O2, London, UK

9/11-9/12: Parklife Festival 2021, Manchester, UK

9/24-9/26: The Governors Ball Music Festival 2021, Queens, NY, US

10/8: Hollywood Bowl, Hollywood, CA, US

10/29-10/31: Outside Lands Music & Arts Festival 2021, San Francisco, CA, US

11/10: Accorhotels Arena, Paris, France

11/20: Arkéa Arena, Floirac, France

11/21: Zénith Nantes Métropole, Nantes, France

2022:

6/2-6/12: Primavera Sound Festival Weekend 2 2022, Barcelona, Spain

8/11-8/13: Way Out West Festival 2022, Gothenburg, Sweden

Get your tickets to all of Burna Boy's live shows here: https://www.onaspaceship.com/tour

Burna Boy's GRAMMY-Award Winning 'Twice As Tall' album is now available on exclusive ruby red gatefold vinyl worldwide here . Multiple merch capsules are also still available now: The Secret Flame comic book and comic inspired merch, African Giant collection, Twice as Tall collection, Monsters You Made collection and King collection. Get your gear now ahead of the show here.

The groundbreaking Afro-Fusion artist's fifth studio album TWICE AS TALL proved an immediate sensation, earning more than 5M worldwide streams within its first hour of release. Fueled by such singles as "Wonderful," "Monsters You Made (Feat. Chris Martin), " Real Life (Feat. Stormzy)," and "23," TWICE AS TALL - which features additional collaborations with Youssou N'Dour, Sauti Sol, and Naughty by Nature - debuted at #1 on Billboard's "US World Albums" chart while receiving unprecedented worldwide critical acclaim. Among its countless accolades, TWICE AS TALL received the 2021 GRAMMY® Award for "Best Global Music Album," having already made history as the first time a Nigerian artist received back-to-back nominations in the category (following 2019's GRAMMY® Award-nominated AFRICAN GIANT). What's more, TWICE AS TALL was named among 2020's very best by a wide span of global publications, including The New York Times, The FADER, Consequence of Sound, British GQ, NME, Pitchfork, Vice, and Uproxx, to name but a few.