Burger Records Announces Lineup for Burgermania 9 at SXSW
Independent record label Burger Records has announced the line-up for their 9th annual Burgermania showcase at the South By Southwest Music Festival in Austin, Texas. Taking place at Hotel Vegas on March 21 and 22, Burgermania 9 includes over 90 bands/artists and an official SXSW showcase section in the event. Of this year's line up burger's Lee Rickard said "y'all are in for a treat with soon to be memorable performances by some of our favorite modern era Burger bands. The Flytraps, Hammered Satin, Shadow Show, Part Time, and Rollingchild just to name a few. We're Stoked!"
Sponsoring Burgermania 9 are eco-conscious sun care brand Sun Bum, turntable and cassette player manufacturer Crosley, music business, performance, and production school ACM@UCO, and professional audio gear manufacturer TASCAM. These sponsorships have made it possible for Burger Records to launch artist grants for those playing at this year's event."We're taking over Austin, TX for the ninth year in a row and this year with the help of sponsors Tascam, Sun Bum, Crosley and ACM@UCO, we are giving Burgermania artists grants to help them get to SXSW!" The Burgermania 9 Artist Grant application period is open through February 29th and grants are available to artists participating in Burgermania 9 only.
Burgermania9 at SXSW will take place at Hotel Vegas on March 21st and 22nd. Show doors open at 10:00 a.m. both days of the event.
BURGERMANIA9 ARTIST LINEUP
Alex Nicol
talker
The Whiffs
Van Mary
Annie Taylor Band
The Bobby Lees
The Player's Lounge
Flowerbed
Loteria
Nevil
Bad Lovers
Lord Friday the 13th
Army
Annabelle Chairlegs
The Zoltars
Justus Profit
NocolasMolina
Wurve
Smock
Nolan Potter's Nightmare Band
The Aquadolls
Brower
Part Time
The Rotten Mangoes
Ghost Car
The Posies
Green Sahara
Go Cactus
Hidden Ritual
Daydream Review
Post ModernGirls
Nico Bones
Veronica Bianqui
*SparkleStars*/TexasBob Juarez
Rainy Decades
Audio Book Club
Population II
Max Pain & The Groovies
Fever Beam
T.V.O.D.
2069
The Legendary Roky Moon
DeGreaser
The Muckers
Corridor
Thelma and the Sleaze
Nox Boys
Cactus Lee
The Orielles
The Rifle
Weird Radicals
Dressy Bessy
The Paranoyds
Sweet Nobody
Miranda and the Beat
The Shivas
Tobin Sprout
Quichenight
Veneer
Hooveriii
This Uni
Psychic Bloom
The Flytraps
John Wesley Coleman
Grape St.
The Exbats
Sullivan's Fun Club
Shadow Show
Chuck Prophet
Blivet
Illgen-Nur
Protex
Rollingchild
Hammered Satin
James Swanberg
The Hunt Sales Memorial
Mexico City Blondes
Thomas Mudrick
Elephant Stone
Biznaga
The Sloths
Jealous
Winter
Il Tone
Pearl and the Oysters
Swampmeat Family Band
Goodbye Honolulu
Iguana Death Cult
Why Bonnie
GravysDrop