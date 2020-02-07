Burger Records Announces Lineup for Burgermania 9 at SXSW

Independent record label Burger Records has announced the line-up for their 9th annual Burgermania showcase at the South By Southwest Music Festival in Austin, Texas. Taking place at Hotel Vegas on March 21 and 22, Burgermania 9 includes over 90 bands/artists and an official SXSW showcase section in the event. Of this year's line up burger's Lee Rickard said "y'all are in for a treat with soon to be memorable performances by some of our favorite modern era Burger bands. The Flytraps, Hammered Satin, Shadow Show, Part Time, and Rollingchild just to name a few. We're Stoked!"

Sponsoring Burgermania 9 are eco-conscious sun care brand Sun Bum, turntable and cassette player manufacturer Crosley, music business, performance, and production school ACM@UCO, and professional audio gear manufacturer TASCAM. These sponsorships have made it possible for Burger Records to launch artist grants for those playing at this year's event."We're taking over Austin, TX for the ninth year in a row and this year with the help of sponsors Tascam, Sun Bum, Crosley and ACM@UCO, we are giving Burgermania artists grants to help them get to SXSW!" The Burgermania 9 Artist Grant application period is open through February 29th and grants are available to artists participating in Burgermania 9 only.

Burgermania9 at SXSW will take place at Hotel Vegas on March 21st and 22nd. Show doors open at 10:00 a.m. both days of the event.

BURGERMANIA9 ARTIST LINEUP

Alex Nicol

talker

The Whiffs

Van Mary

Annie Taylor Band

The Bobby Lees

The Player's Lounge

Flowerbed

Loteria

Nevil

Bad Lovers

Lord Friday the 13th

Army

Annabelle Chairlegs

The Zoltars

Justus Profit

NocolasMolina

Wurve

Smock

Nolan Potter's Nightmare Band

The Aquadolls

Brower

Part Time

The Rotten Mangoes

Ghost Car

The Posies

Green Sahara

Go Cactus

Hidden Ritual

Daydream Review

Post ModernGirls

Nico Bones

Veronica Bianqui

*SparkleStars*/TexasBob Juarez

Rainy Decades

Audio Book Club

Population II

Max Pain & The Groovies

Fever Beam

T.V.O.D.

2069

The Legendary Roky Moon

DeGreaser

The Muckers

Corridor

Thelma and the Sleaze

Nox Boys

Cactus Lee

The Orielles

The Rifle

Weird Radicals

Dressy Bessy

The Paranoyds

Sweet Nobody

Miranda and the Beat

The Shivas

Tobin Sprout

Quichenight

Veneer

Hooveriii

This Uni

Psychic Bloom

The Flytraps

John Wesley Coleman

Grape St.

The Exbats

Sullivan's Fun Club

Shadow Show

Chuck Prophet

Blivet

Illgen-Nur

Protex

Rollingchild

Hammered Satin

James Swanberg

The Hunt Sales Memorial

Mexico City Blondes

Thomas Mudrick

Elephant Stone

Biznaga

The Sloths

Jealous

Winter

Il Tone

Pearl and the Oysters

Swampmeat Family Band

Goodbye Honolulu

Iguana Death Cult

Why Bonnie

GravysDrop





Related Articles View More Music Stories