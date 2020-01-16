Buckcherry & Wifisfuneral Release New 'Crazy Bitch' Remix Video

Today, Buckcherry and XXL Magazine "Freshman Class" alumni wifisfuneral (ALAMO) release their official new video for their remix of "Crazy Bitch."

Watch the video below!

Shot on location in Los Angeles, the "Crazy Bitch" Remix video was produced and directed by Mungo Creative Group, who've previously worked with DJ Khaled, Wu-Tang Clan, Seether, Ice-T, The Pretty Reckless, and many more.

Originally released as part of Buckcherry's comeback album 15, success quickly followed as the song went on to earn Buckcherry its first GRAMMY nomination and continues to be a major recurrent at U.S. radio.

An original member of the Members Only hip-hop collective (a group created by XXXTentacion and Ski Mask The Slump God), rapper wifisfuneral has amassed over 315 million streams in the U.S. and released six mixtapes to date, including 2019's Conn3ct3d (a joint project with Robb Bank$). Wifi recently released his new project, EV3RYTHING SUCKS featuring "Peace Sign," with YBN Nahmir and has previously collaborated with the likes of Lil Skies, Jay Critch, and Ugly God.





