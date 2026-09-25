Brothers Osborne Release 'Doors' From Upcoming Album WATERTOWN

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GRAMMY, ACM, and CMA award-winning country duo Brothers Osborne return with a third preview of their upcoming fifth studio album, Watertown, out October 23 via MCA. The duo released 'Doors (SELLOUT EDIT).'

Written by John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Jesse Frasure, Lee Miller, and Chris Pixton, 'Doors (SELLOUT EDIT)' takes something seemingly plain and finds the profound within it. Waxing poetic about the doors each stage of life asks us to walk through – from 'Knocking on Heaven's or your mama's back porch / Hangin' on the church or the liquor store' – 'Doors (SELLOUT EDIT)' is a universal march, dialing in on the relatable, unifying trials of living through the lens of life's simplest portal.

The front one had a welcome mat

When the sun went down, we snuck out the back

My neighborhood never kept one latched

Just a summertime screen so the flies get catched

That's right

Doors, doors

Walking through doors

Knocking on Heaven's

Or your mama's back porch

Hangin' on the church

Or the liquor store

Some say don't come back no more

Kick it with your boot, slide it with your hand

Deadbolt said you're gonna need a new plan

When one slams, it's a good thing God made more

We're all just walking through doors

Named in reference and in reverence of their hometown – the coastal, blue-collar town of Deale, MD (Population: 5,333) – Brothers Osborne's fifth studio album Watertown is anchored in the sound and spirit of their beginnings, finding the siblings at their most introspective and vulnerable.

Across the album's 11 tracks, the Platinum-certified duo opens up, steeping the record in their own personal explorations of family in all of its forms, love and loss, life's many stages and changes, and more.

Watertown Tracklist

1. 'Born and Raised Hell (feat. Cody Johnson)' (John Osborne, Lee Miller, Kendell Marvel)

2. 'R.I.P.' (TJ Osborne, Hunter Phelps, Alysa Vanderheym)

3. 'Family Business' (John Osborne)

4. 'High' (John Osborne, Lucie Silvas)

5. 'Bottle It Up' (Dan Isbell, Josh Kear, Paul Sikes)

6. 'Ain't Killed Me Yet' (TJ Osborne, Jesse Frasure, Jacob Hackworth)

7. 'Doors' (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Jesse Frasure, Lee Miller, Chris Pixton)

8. 'Stubborn' (Devin Dawson, Josh Kerr, Matt Roy, Lydia Vaughan)

9. 'Tough Kid (feat. Stephen Wilson Jr.)' (John Osborne, Pete Good, Lee Miller)

10. 'Same Ol' Different Story' (John Osborne, TJ Osborne, Kendell Marvel)

11. 'Watertown' (John Osborne)

Watertown introduces an innovative new approach to releasing a record. Leading into the full-length project in October, Brothers Osborne will drop early alternate versions from Watertown as 'SELLOUT EDITS' – cut down versions that cater to the modern listener. Fans who want to hear the full-length version of any pre-release track can find them by signing up for Brothers Osborne's fan club, The Family, for free via their website, inviting listeners old and new to dive deeper. From live show fanatics to vinyl heads to social media connoisseurs, Watertown has been built for anyone who wants to visit.

'Our SELLOUT EDITS are a result of understanding where we are in 2026. It's our way of meeting the people where they are,' John Osborne explains. 'Our hope is that these edits will drive people to the deeper story. If they want to meet us where we are, at our live shows, they will likely get even more than what's available to them on the internet. Different strokes for different folks, and we welcome them all. It's still us and our songs at the end of the day.'

'Songs aren't static – they're recorded one way, released another, played live yet another. All versions are valid, just like all interpretations are valid,' TJ adds. 'We hope that meeting listeners where they are with these different formats opens up new avenues for our music to connect.'

On tour now, Brothers Osborne are finishing out their run with Zac Brown Band before embarking on a UK trek with The Darkness to close out the year.

Brothers Osborne 2026 Tour Dates

10/3: Ocean City, MD – Country Calling 2026

10/23: Minneapolis, MN – Target Center*

10/24: Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford Premier Center*

11/5: Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center*

11/6: Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena*

11/14: Boston, MA – Citizens House of Blue Boston

12/8: Glasgow, SCT – OVO Hydro ^

12/9: Leeds, UK – FD Arena ^

12/11: Manchester, UK – AO Arena ^

12/12: Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena ^

12/13: Cardiff, WLS – Utilita Arena ^

12/15: Brighton, UK – Brighton Centre ^

12/16: London, UK – The O2 ^

* supporting Zac Brown Band

^ supporting The Darkness

About Brothers Osborne

One of music's most consistently adventurous duos, Brothers Osborne are connected not just by blood, but by a lifetime of making music together. Cultivating a sound that's a 'sweltering blend of Allman Brothers band rock and Merle Haggard-esque country' (Esquire), John and TJ Osborne are sons of the blue-collar coastal town of Deale, Maryland, with a catalog marked by 'unabashedly catchy choruses and soulful, washboard grooves built on Bruce, Bob Seger and Buck Owens' (Rolling Stone).

Over the past decade, the RIAA Platinum-certified entertainers have earned a GRAMMY award, 13 GRAMMY nominations, seven CMA Awards, seven ACM Awards, and an ASCAP Vanguard Award, amassing more than 3.4 billion global streams. On tour, Brothers Osborne have shared the stage with artists like Chris Stapleton, Eric Church, Little Big Town, Miranda Lambert, and many more, while headlining their own 50+ stop tours nationwide.

Earlier this year, Brothers Osborne celebrated the 10-year anniversary of their debut album, Pawn Shop, and John Osborne released his own signature Fender Telecaster. The duo will release their fifth studio album, Watertown, on October 23, 2026.

Photo Credit: Larry Neihus



Photo Credit: Larry Neihus

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