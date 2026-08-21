Maddie Lenhart Releases Title Track From Debut EP WHY IN THE WORLD

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Nashville country artist Maddie Lenhart has released the title track 'Why in the World,' from her upcoming EP releasing October 2nd, 2026. The single is now available on all digital streaming platforms.

Raised in the heart of Virginia's countryside, Maddie Lenhart was singing before she could talk and writing songs long before she could put them on paper. Since moving to Nashville, she's written hundreds of songs and earned more than 40 independent cuts, quickly establishing herself as one of the city's most promising young songwriters. Her recent recognition includes being selected as one of just six writers for the 2026 AIMP Nashville Unsigned Songwriter Series Class (from 100+ submissions), becoming a finalist in the 2025 American Songwriter Song Contest, and being named one of Holler's '10 Artists You Need to Know.' Her recent releases have continued that momentum, with 'Newton's First Law' landing the cover of Spotify's Fresh Finds Country and 'Empty Room' earning features from Billboard and American Songwriter. She has also performed at CMA Fest in both 2025 and 2026, as well as the Kennedy Center.

Produced by Brad Hill (Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne) and co-written by Maddie with Jay Knowles (Alan Jackson, Lainey Wilson) and Jen Stegall (Carter Faith), 'Why in the World' is a cinematic country heartbreak song that turns grief into a search for meaning after losing the person you thought you'd spend forever with. Baritone guitar, steel guitar, fiddle, and layered harmonies meet polished, modern production, creating a sweeping record that bridges classic country storytelling with a fresh, contemporary edge.

The hook of the song lies in its escalating questions— starting with universal truths and spiraling into emotional collapse: 'Summers are hot / Winter is cold / We spin on an axis / And gravity holds us down to the ground / So we can't fly / Why? / Why do fish breathe water? / But we breathe the air? / Why do numbers add up, / But life isn't fair? / Somebody put the word good / In goodbye / Why?'

From there, it turns inward, landing on the chorus: 'There's so many questions / That I've just accepted / I'll never have answers to / But I still get stuck / On the ones about us / Why was the one thing I wanted the most the one thing I had to lose / Why is the hardest why in the world… you?'

Lenhart shares, 'Why in the World' is the third single and title track from my debut EP. It's a cinematic country heartbreak song about searching for answers after losing the person you thought you'd spend forever with.

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