Photos: Kenny Whitmire Releases Surprise Single "WOMAN TO BLAME"

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Rising MCA country traditionalist Kenny Whitmire has surprised fans with 'Woman To Blame,' which he describes as his most recent viral hit. The single is available to hear via MCA.





























Penned by Whitmire, Jessi Alexander, and Nick Walsh, 'Woman To Blame' finds Kenny in a season of serenity and fulfillment, trading nights out for slow mornings with the woman he loves:

Lately I've been turning up them old love songs

Never thought that would happen

And daisies keep stopping my truck on my way home

My buddies keep askin'

What's gotten into you?

It's Friday afternoon

If they saw her smiling at me, they'd know

This ol boy's heart's in a whole lot of trouble

Something fell from heaven and it wasn't the rain

Forgive me if the old me is starting to crumble

I got a lovin' all night, holdin' me tight, doin' me right

Woman to blame

'I wrote 'Woman To Blame' with Nick Walsh and Jessi Alexander, it is probably one of the most real songs I've written,' Whitmire shares. 'I used to be an 'out all nighter with the boys acting a fool' and now I'm in bed by 9 p.m. watching 'Love Island' with a dang good woman by my side.'

Initially teased on social media on August 2, previews of 'Woman To Blame' have already amassed millions of views online, capturing the attention of actors and musicians including Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Brothers Osborne, Teddy Swims, and more.

Last month, Whitmire fulfilled a lifelong dream making his Grand Ole Opry debut on August 18.

At home in the same sonic lane as country favorites Zach Top, Jake Worthington, and Randall King, Whitmire isn't slowing down anytime soon, with his own slate of Ain't Hard Livin' Tour headlining dates on tap for the fall. Whitmire will then join Luke Bryan's Farm Tour 2026 for four dates, before serving as support on Hudson Westbrook's Hits Me Tour. Tickets are available at kennywhitmire.com.

Kenny Whitmire 2026 Tour Dates

9/10: Louisville, KY – PBR Louisville: A Cowboy Bar

9/11: Columbus, OH – The Grainery

9/12: Hamburg, NY – Rock The Country Hamburg 2026

9/17: Latrobe, Pennsylvania – 1846 Farms #

9/18: Millersport, Ohio – Miller Family Farm #

9/19: Brookston, Indiana – Prairie View Farms #

9/20: Allegan, Michigan – John Schaendorf Dairy #

10/1: El Paso, TX – Cowtown Event Center ^

10/2: Tempe, AZ – Mullett Arena ^

10/3: Oceanside, CA – Frontwave Arena ^

10/8: Modesto, CA – The Fruit Yard Amphitheater ^

10/9: Los Angeles, CA – The Novo ^

10/10: Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre ^

10/15: Rio Rancho, NM – Rio Rancho Events Center ^

10/16: Midland, TX – The Horseshoe ^

10/17: Corpus Christi, TX – Concrete Street Amphitheater ^

10/22: Lubbock, TX – The Blue Light

10/23: San Angelo, TX – Blaine's Pub

10/28: Virginia Beach, VA – The Dome by Rutter Mills ^

10/29: Richmond, VA – Virginia Credit Union LIVE! ^

10/30: Washington, D.C. – The Anthem ^

11/5: New York, NY – Terminal 5 ^

11/6: Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre ^

11/7: Boston, MA – Roadrunner ^

11/12: Huntington, WV – Marshall Health Network Arena ^

11/13: Asheville, NC – ExploreAsheville.com Arena ^

11/14: Charleston, SC – Firefly Distillery ^

12/3: Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center ^

12/4: Durant, OK – The Grand Theater ^

12/5: Nacogdoches, TX – Nacogdoches County Expo & Civic Center ^

# supporting Luke Bryan

^ supporting Hudson Westbrook

About Kenny Whitmire

Georgia-born crooner Kenny Whitmire is cutting through the noise with a 'rich, wine-smooth vocal… steeped in timeless country sounds reminiscent of Randy Travis and Keith Whitley' (Billboard). The everyman upstart writes, sings, lives, and breathes traditional country music, with a classic bent and undeniable beer joint appeal, drawing inspiration from predecessors like Merle Haggard and Daryle Singletary.

Relocating to Nashville in 2022 from Woodstock, GA after one semester of college, Whitmire fell quickly into Music City's songwriting community, sharpening plainspoken-yet-profound story songs and a quietly confident vocal, and honing in on his authentic take on the throwback sound he grew up on. Fueled by an unexpected combination of a rabid, grassroots fandom and Charlie Puth-fueled internet magic, Whitmire is ascending to new heights, with his debut EP, Fool In A King Size Bed, out now. Catch Kenny on the road throughout 2026, supporting Tracy Lawrence, Billy Currington, Ian Munsick, Luke Bryan, Hudson Westbrook, and more.

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