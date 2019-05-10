Brother Sundance Releases Broody Anti-Pop Single MONSTERS

Florida-born and Nashville-based singer, producer, songwriter, designer, and alternative outlier Brother Sundance has shared new single "Monsters" and the accompanying dark visual. The intense clip depicts a stand-off between Sundance and a trio of female soldiers, one of whom is played by Ella Boh, the song's other vocalist. The track is the first Sundance wrote for his upcoming major label debut - due later this year - of how a new relationship forced him to confront his own demons:

"There was a girl in my life who I really liked and I thought that, potentially, if we got together, it would last a long time-it felt like the real thing," he explains. "[The song is about] this battle in my own mind-of wanting to be better for someone I love but not necessarily knowing if I had it in me after having a few failed relationships," he says. "That battle between good and evil is always a part of me." Check out "Monsters" below and stay tuned for more from Brother Sundance soon.

WATCH "MONSTERS" VIDEO HERE:

STREAM/DOWNLOAD "MONSTERS" HERE

In today's popular music landscape, where the biggest hits often come from factory-like songwriting camps, Brother Sundance-the solo project of 20-year-old Rylan Talerico-is a breath of fresh air. Writing, producing, and playing every instrument himself, Sundance makes dark, broody anti-pop that's also filled with sweeping hooks. Born in South Florida, he grew up feeling like an outsider and began channeling his emotions into music at a very young age. Beginning with drums, he soon added guitar and songwriting to the mix and formed a punk band when he was just a teenager. Although the band quickly gained momentum in the area's vibrant underground music scene, Sundance's personal tastes were still evolving. In 2017, he moved to Nashville and made the decision to start his own project.

Following the release of his first EP, Honey, in 2018, Apple Music spotlighted Brother Sundance as its new artist of the week, and his song "Blind" was featured on several high-impact playlists; it has since amassed more than 7 million plays on the platform. He's also already shared the stage with everyone from Portugal. The Man and Cage The Elephant to Weezer and Mondo Cozmo with endless touring planned for the future. Brother Sundance signed with Warner Bros. Records in 2018 and is slated to release his debut major-label EP, titled I HURT YOU, I MADE THIS., in the fall of 2019.





