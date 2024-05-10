KNOCKED LOOSE Release New Album 'You Won't Go Before You're Supposed To'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To, Kentucky’s Knocked Loose have honed in on a diverse, cohesive and savagely aggressive album that sums up the massive strides they’ve taken during their decade as a band, and asserts their boundless potential going forward.

Internally, there was the need to challenge themselves as songwriters while retaining the merciless intensity and unflinching honesty that have always been their calling cards. Externally, there was a whole new set of eyes on the hard-touring Louisville quintet, following a banner year on the road, during which they’d brought their underground-seasoned sound to some of the world’s biggest stages.

You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To is filled with boundary-pushing textures and samples the band has collected over the years. “On this album, we go the fastest we've ever gone; we go the scariest we've ever gone. We also go the catchiest and the most melodic that we've ever gone, and that's the point,” guitarist Isaac Hale says. “Instead of branching off into a specific direction, we want to encompass ALL directions.”

The new songs find them plumbing through new depths of loathing — directed both inward and outward. Across 10 tracks and 27 gripping minutes, You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To leans into Knocked Loose’s most extreme impulses, from blastbeat-driven fury, chaotic turbulence and seismic breakdowns, while seasoning the mix with ear-catching auxiliary percussion, evocative samples and shout-along hooks, all interwoven to perfection by Grammy-nominated, pop-savy producer Drew “WZRD BLD” Fulk.

There’s no ceiling for hardcore in 2024 — even an outfit as uncompromising as Knocked Loose can turn up in mainstream-adjacent spaces and win over new fans (see 2023’s viral Coachella and Bonnaroo sets). But there’s a center to what they do that will never change: uncompromising heaviness, both sonically and thematically. What is evolving is their drive to find new ways to convey that heaviness, and add tasteful variety that only highlights their undiminished ferocity. Everywhere Knocked Loose have been is here on this record — but so is everywhere they may yet go.

Knocked Loose’s headlining North American tour is underway. The run hits both coasts with two sold out nights in New York City at Brooklyn Steel and Terminal 5, The Shrine in Los Angeles tomorrow and more. Show Me The Body, Loathe and Speed will support. Last week Knocked Loose announced they will be direct support on Slipknot’s Here Comes The Pain Tour which includes plays at Madison Square Garden, Los Angeles’ Intuit Dome (two nights) and other arenas nationwide. See below for a full list of dates. Tickets are available here.

Knocked Loose Live Dates:

Tickets Here

New Dates In Bold

May 10: Phoenix, AZ - The Marquee (SOLD OUT)

May 11: Los Angeles, CA - The Shrine (SOLD OUT)

May 12: San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

May 14: Seattle, WA - Showbox Sodo (SOLD OUT)

May 15: Portland, OR - Roseland Theater (SOLD OUT)

May 17: Boise, ID - Knitting Factory (SOLD OUT)

May 18: Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

May 19: Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

May 21: St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

May 22: Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore (SOLD OUT)

May 23: Chicago, IL - Salt Shed (SOLD OUT)

May 24: Newport, KY - Megacorp Pavilion

May 25: Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater (SOLD OUT)

May 28: Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

May 29: Silver Spring, MD - The FIllmore (SOLD OUT)

May 30: Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel (SOLD OUT)

May 31: New York, NY - Terminal 5 (SOLD OUT)

Jun 01: Boston, MA - Roadrunner (SOLD OUT)

Jun 03: Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall (SOLD OUT)

Jun 04: Montreal, QC - Olympia

Jun 05: Toronto, ON - History (SOLD OUT)

Jun 07: Raleigh, NC - The Ritz (SOLD OUT)

Jun 08: Atlanta, GA - The Eastern (SOLD OUT)

Jun 09: St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live (SOLD OUT)

Jun 14: Louisville, KY - Paristown (Hometown Record Release Show)

Jun 15: Louisville, KY - Paristown (Hometown Record Release Show)

Aug 06: Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center *

Aug 07: Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake *

Aug 09: Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena *

Aug 10: Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion *

Aug 12: New York, NY - Madison Square Garden *

Aug 14: Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion *

Aug 15: Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center *

Aug 17: Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena *

Sep 07: Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre #

Sep 08: Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Styles Resorts Amphitheater #

Sep 11: Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater #

Sep 13: Inglewood, CA - Intuit Dome #

Sep 14: Inglewood, CA - Intuit Dome #

Sep 15: Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre #

Sep 17: Austin, TX - Moody Center #

Sep 18: Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion #

Sep 21: Des Moines, IA - Knotfest Iowa at Waterworks Park #



May 10 - Jun 9 w/ Show Me The Body, Loathe and Speed

Jun 14 w/ Poison The Well, White Reaper, Division of Mind

Jun 15 w/ Superheaven, Trash Talk

* w/ Slipknot and Orbit Culture

* w/ Slipknot and Vended

Photo credit: Jared Leibowitz

