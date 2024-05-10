UK Rising Star Jordan Rakei Releases Highly Anticipated New Studio Album 'The Loop'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Grammy-award nominated multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, producer and songwriter Jordan Rakei’s highly anticipated new album, ‘The Loop’ is out now via Verve Forecast and Decca UK. Rakei has confirmed an extensive live tour in support of the album, with dates announced for the US including shows in New York, D.C., Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco and more.

Following previous singles ‘Flowers’, ‘Freedom’, ‘Learning’ and ‘Friend or Foe’, album focus track ‘Trust’ thrives on its rich soulful sound with a deep vocal-led groove and lush brass accompaniment. Jordan explains: “With this one, I was focused more on the feeling I wanted to convey, rather than a specific lyric. I’ve often felt like there’s an element of performance to my personality – I believe we’re only our true selves when we’re alone. So ‘Trust’ is about trying to embrace your true self more, and performing less, trusting that being the ‘real you’ is the right thing.”

The record lands off the back of a host of exciting recent announcements. First was his 21-date UK & EU tour in support of the album, with a run of US dates added earlier this week—find the full routing below. Beginning this autumn, the run includes an additional Royal Albert Hall show added after the initial date sold out immediately. Next, he announced a run of in-store shows for the week of album release in May, with Rough Trade East selling out in minutes—he also appeared on the first Glastonbury line-up reveal. Just last week, the BBC announced that Jordan will be performing his very own BBC Prom in July alongside the Royal Northern Sinfonia orchestra.

Jordan was also recently announced as the inaugural ‘Artist In Residence’ at London’s iconic Abbey Road Studios. This huge accolade means Jordan will have access to the entire building, including the fabled Studios Two and Three and the treasure trove of legendary Abbey Road gear, microphones and instruments. In addition to this, Jordan will have a dedicated writing room at his disposal. In the role, Jordan will continue to foster his career-long spirit of collaboration by participating in some of Abbey Road’s outreach programs and content series which are designed to inform and inspire the next generation of creative talent.

The Loop, Rakei’s fifth album, marks his recent signing to Verve Forecast and Decca UK. Recorded at RAK Studios, the album was self-produced by Rakei and mixed by Ben Baptie (Moses Sumney, Beck, U2). This is by far Rakei’s most cohesive work to date. Through The Loop’s thirteen tracks, Rakei steps away from the DIY sound he was once known for with bold orchestral arrangements and an Odyssean-style narrative that charts a course through times of darkness and hope.

“I wanted to get back to why I fell in love with music in the first place.” Jordan explains. “I found myself listening to my favorite artists again and I wanted to make an ambitious record that was centered around my vocal. I had a no-judgement approach when it came to production and songwriting choices. The album title refers to that cycle of being a child, and then having children, and the relationship with the inner child. We move forward in life on a loop that never ends and I wanted to explore that vulnerability in my lyrics.”

Born in New Zealand then raised in the bustling city of Brisbane, Australia, Rakei had already released his first two EPs by the time he graduated from university, aged 21. He quickly made waves in London’s soul, jazz and electronic scene, while simultaneously releasing under a separate dance music moniker, Dan Kye. He self-released his debut Cloak a year later before signing to influential indie label Ninja Tune ahead of his second album Wallflower (2017). His third and fourth albums Origin (2019) and What We Call Life (2021) completed his deal with Ninja Tune. He has been nominated for Grammy and Mercury Prize awards, amassed over 1 billion streams across his catalog, sold out Brixton Academy, recorded live sessions for COLORS, NPR’s Tiny Desk and BBC 6 Music, and, crucially, continued to showcase his versatility as an artist capable of blending subtle electronic elements with his signature, soulful sound. He has collaborated as both a writer/producer and vocalist with the likes of Bonobo, Loyle Carner, Tom Misch, Disclosure, FKJ and more.

THE LOOP TRACK LIST

1. Flowers

2. Freedom

3. Friend or Foe

4. Forgive

5. Royal

6. Trust

7. State of Mind

8. Hopes and Dreams

9. Learning

10. Cages

11. Everything Everything

12. Miracle

13. A Little Life

THE LOOP U.S. LIVE TOUR 2024

November 1—Washington, DC—Lincoln Theatre

November 2—Brooklyn, NY—Warsaw

November 3—Boston, MA—Brighton Music Hall

November 5—Montreal, QC—Beanfield Theatre

November 6—Toronto, ON—The Phoenix

November 9—Los Angeles, CA—Fonda Theatre

November 10—San Francisco, CA— The Fillmore

THE LOOP EUROPE AND UK LIVE TOUR 2024

September 3—Porto—M.Ou.Co

September 4—Madrid—Lula

September 5—Barcelona—Razzmatazz 2

September 7—Milan—Magazzini Generali

September 8— Munich—Muffathalle

September 10— Vienna—Arena

September 11— Berlin—Huxleys

September 12—Hamburg—Ballsaal

September 14— Stockholm—Kägelbanan

September 15—Oslo—Rockefeller

September 16—Copenhagen—Vega

September 18—Amsterdam—Paradiso

September 19—Amsterdam—Paradiso (SOLD OUT)

September 20—Amsterdam—Paradiso (SOLD OUT)

September 22—Brussels —AB

September 23—Cologne—StadthalleSeptember 24—Paris—Élysée Monmartre

September 26—Manchester—Albert Hall

September 27—Bristol—Bristol Beacon

October 1—London—Royal Albert Hall (SOLD OUT)

October 4—London—Royal Albert Hall

THE LOOP UK IN-STORE SHOWS

May 10—Rough Trade Bristol (SOLD OUT)

May 11—Banquet St Johns Church, Kingston (SOLD OUT)

May 12—Rough Trade Nottingham (SOLD OUT)

May 13—Rough Trade Liverpool

May 14—Resident Brighton (BOTH SHOWS SOLD OUT)

May 15—Rough Trade East, London (BOTH SHOWS SOLD OUT)

May 16—The Wardrobe, Leeds

photo credit: Verve Label Group

