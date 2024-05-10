The Secret Sisters Celebrate Mother's Day With New Song 'Mama, Now'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



GRAMMY-nominated duo The Secret Sisters’ new song, “Mama, Now,” has debuted in celebration of Mother’s Day this weekend.

Of the track, the sisters, Lydia Slagle and Laura Rogers, reflect, “Nothing in our lives has transformed our music and priorities quite like motherhood. If you’ve worn the name, you know. The music sounds different, the music is more sacred in its sharing; the music is still there as always but it looks different now. The job matters so much to us… it is one of creation, of nurturing, of exhaustion, of selflessness, of sacrifice, of sharing every part, of loving someone else more than yourself. This job…both of them. The muse AND mother hen. Learning to dance. Happy Mother’s Day.”

“Mama, Now” follows the duo’s acclaimed new album, Mind, Man, Medicine, which was released earlier this spring via New West Records (stream/purchase here). Produced by The Secret Sisters, John Paul White and Ben Tanner (St. Paul and the Broken Bones, Lera Lynn), and recorded mainly at Muscle Shoals’ historic FAME Studios, the record continues to garner widespread attention as album track, “All The Ways” feat. Ray LaMontagne, is currently #6 on the Americana Singles Chart.

In celebration of the new music, The Secret Sisters will continue their headline tour through this summer including upcoming stops at Chicago’s Old Town School of Folk Music, Minneapolis’ Parkway Theater (two nights), Boston’s City Winery, New York’s Le Poisson Rouge and Alexandria’s The Birchmere among others. See below for tour itinerary. Full details can be found HERE.

Reflecting on the project, the sisters share, “Our fifth chapter is the one where we seek, savor, and settle. The muse found us in the depths of raising children, nurturing relationships, surviving a world-changing virus, bidding farewell, shifting our mindsets and discovering a sense of peace heretofore unseen. Our third decade of life has proven to be one of routine, rest, and realization, and these songs are about the lessons we’ve learned. We’ve learned to be space-holders and defenders of the people we hold close. We’ve learned from deep, steady love in various forms. We’ve learned to let go of people and perceptions and priorities that just didn’t make the cut as we weighed what is right and important and worth keeping. We’ve learned how all the things we’ve always treasured continue to withstand the pressure of time. If you notice an upward trend to the mood and emotions, you’re on target-we have found calm waters, for now.”

In addition to the sisters, Tanner (piano, synthesizers, organs, Wurlitzer) and White (acoustic guitar), the record also features Larry Campbell (electric guitar, fiddle), Zac Cockrell (bass), Jeremy Gibson (drums), Ken Lewis (percussion), Parker McAnnally (bass, dulcimer), Austin Motlow (synthesizer, electric guitar) and KS Rhoads (piano) as well as FAME’s Studio Orchestra on “I Needed You.”

Originally from Muscle Shoals, AL, The Secret Sisters have released four acclaimed full-length albums since debuting in 2010, including 2020’s Grammy-nominated record, Saturn Return, which was produced by 9x Grammy-winner, Brandi Carlile. Released to overwhelming critical acclaim, The New York Times praised, “gorgeous close-harmony Americana,” while Rolling Stone declared, “the stunning country-soul opus their talent has always promised” and Entertainment Weekly called it “their finest album yet.”

MIND, MAN, MEDICINE TRACK LIST

1. Space

2. Paperweight

3. If the World Was a House

4. All the Ways (feat. Ray LaMontagne)

5. Planted

6. Never Walk Away

7. I Needed You

8. Bear With Me

9. Same Water

10. I Can Never Be Without You Anymore

11. I’ve Got Your Back

THE SECRET SISTERS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

May 17—Newport, KY—The Southgate House Revival

May 18—Chicago, IL—Old Town School of Folk Music

May 19—Minneapolis, MN—The Parkway Theater

May 20—Minneapolis, MN—The Parkway Theater

July 5—Orillia, Ontario—Mariposa Folk Festival

July 20—Accord, NY—Larry & Teresa’s July Jam

August 15—Boston, MA—City Winery*

August 16—New York, NY—Le Poisson Rouge*

August 18—Alexandria, VA—The Birchmere*

*with full band

Photo credit: David McClister

