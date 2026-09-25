Brother Bird Releases THE LODGE IN MILLER COUNTY LP with Andy Hull
Glaser wrote most songs during summer 2023 while navigating divorce, loss, and discovery.
Brother Bird, the project of singer-songwriter Caroline Glaser, has released her new album The Lodge In Miller County via Easy Does It Records, which is accompanied by the release of new single 'Spectacle (ft. Andy Hull).'
The album and its singles 'Chameleon,' 'Pariah,' 'Dirt,' 'Landlord,' and 'Pessimist,' have earned praise and support from Atwood Magazine, Americana Highways, Magnet Magazine, The Big Takeover, Loud Women, and more. She just wrapped up a tour with Manchester Orchestra, and will be playing the last show of her run with Ok Cowgirl tonight in Detroit. Glaser also is set to tour with Hey, Nothing this October, with full routing below.
Most of the songs on The Lodge In Miller County were written during the summer of 2023, when Glaser had just turned 29 and was navigating a year of divorce, loss, discovery, and more love than she had ever experienced. Spending time between friends' couches, guest rooms, and her parents' basement, she found herself confronting feelings she had spent years keeping locked away. After discovering Rumi's 'Guest House' in a therapy book, the poem's message of welcoming every emotion in became an anchor for Glaser and the catalyst for the album. She began creating fictional 'guests' and writing from their perspectives, allowing fact and fiction to blur together.
Following the release of her 2024 LP Another Year, Glaser immediately began recording the new album with longtime collaborator and co-producer Owen Lewis. After stepping away from the project to regain perspective, she spent the following year reworking the songs with Jamie Martens and Andy Hull. Through re-recording and rewriting, the album gradually became the fully realized world of The Lodge In Miller County.
Glaser's songwriting lives in tight, intimate spaces, full of the embarrassments and small indignities that come with being human. An early brush with televised stardom shaped her ambitions in music, leading her to the realization that actually making music is what she cares about. She worked closely with friends and mentors Andy Hull and Robert McDowell of Manchester Orchestra on her first LP, Gardens, before co-producing and writing her 2024 Easy Does It Records debut, Another Year, with producer Owen Lewis.
Beyond Brother Bird, Glaser has stayed busy. Last year she announced Funambulist, a new band with longtime friend and collaborator Kevin Devine, and has since toured alongside Devine, Andy Hull, Manchester Orchestra, and Bad Books. She has also been invited to sing on Bad Books 2 (Revisited) alongside longtime collaborators Andy Hull and Robert McDowell, and has been quietly writing with Hull on a separate project for the past few years, with more to share soon.
The Lodge In Miller County is out now via Easy Does It Records.
Bio
Brother Bird is the project of Caroline Glaser, whose work blends intimate, confessional lyricism with atmospheric indie textures. Drawing influence from artists like Mazzy Star, Big Thief, and The Cranberries, her music sits in a space that is both soft and unflinching, often centering on themes of imposter syndrome, dissatisfaction, and the complexity of being human.
The Lodge In Miller County was produced by Glaser alongside Jamie Martens, Owen Lewis, and Andy Hull, continuing a collaborative thread that has helped shape her evolving sound while maintaining the emotional clarity at the center of her work.
Across releases including her self-titled EP, Gardens, and Easy Does It Records debut Another Year, Glaser has built a catalog defined by vulnerability, specificity, and a distinct sense of voice.
Brother Bird will be direct (and only) support for Andy Hull of Manchester Orchestra's Spring/Summer 2026 Tour.
The Lodge In Miller County - Track Listing
2. Bride
3. Chameleon
4. Pariah
5. Prodigy
6. Dirt
7. Evaporate
8. Patient
9. Supermarket
10. Landlord
11. Spectacle (feat. Andy Hull)
12. Pessimist
Live Dates
9/25 - Detroit, MI - TSDMAAC Confessional #
10/18 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House @
10/20 - Montreal, QC - Le Studio TD @
10/21 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club @
10/23 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza @
10/24 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of The Living Arts @
10/26 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club @
10/27 - Charlotte, NC - Amos' Southend @
10/30 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse @
# with Ok Cowgirl
@ with Hey, Nothing
Photo Credit: Chris Bauer
Photo Credit: Chris Bauer
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