Brother Bird Shares "Landlord" Single, Sets September Tour With Manchester Orchestra

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Brother Bird, the project of Caroline Glaser, has shared her new single 'Landlord,' the latest preview of her upcoming album The Lodge In Miller County, due out September 25th via Easy Does It Records. The track follows album singles 'Dirt,' 'Pariah' and 'Chameleon,' which have earned praise from Atwood Magazine, Americana Highways, Magnet Magazine, and more. Brother Bird has also announced a West Coast tour with Manchester Orchestra this September, which follows the recent announcement of her upcoming Midwest tour with Ok Cowgirl.

Glaser recently wrapped up a tour opening for Andy Hull (Manchester Orchestra), which included dates at Chicago's Old Town School of Folk Music (5/29 + 5/30), NYC's Le Poisson Rouge (6/7), and more.

''Landlord' was in a big pile of songs I started in 2023,' Glaser says of the track. 'I had just turned 29 and was essentially starting over. Most painful, beautiful, necessary year of my life. I was bopping around between friend's guest rooms and my parent's basement in St. Louis. Writing is genuinely all I wanted to do. This was one of the first that came out that really excited me… I started playing the little arpeggiated synth line & just let it loop for hours.. slowly wrote words over it and added a clunky guitar part. It was the first one off 'The Lodge In Miller County' that I brought to other people. I made a demo with Owen Lewis & Jamie Dick in Nashville.. Hearing real drums kind of turned the 'I'm making these into album' switch on. It also gave me maybe the most severe case of demo-itis I've ever had?? There are probably 14 different versions of this song.'

Glaser's songwriting lives in tight, intimate spaces, full of the embarrassments and small indignities that come with being human. An early brush with televised stardom shaped her ambitions in music. It made her certain she didn't want to be a product, and led her to the realization that actually making music is what she cares about. She gave herself the role of captain of the ship, working closely with friends and mentors Andy Hull and Robert McDowell of Manchester Orchestra on her first LP, Gardens, before co-producing and writing her 2024 Easy Does It Records debut, Another Year, with producer Owen Lewis.

Beyond Brother Bird, Glaser has stayed busy. Last year she announced Funambulist, a new band with longtime friend and collaborator Kevin Devine, formed after months on the road together. She opened for and accompanied Devine on the Make the Clocks Worse tour (the joint anniversary run for KD's Make the Clocks Move and New Amsterdam's Worse for the Wear), along with a handful of solo shows and Bad Books dates. She has since been invited to sing on Bad Books 2 (Revisited) alongside longtime collaborators and pals Andy Hull and Robert McDowell, and has been quietly writing with Hull on a separate project for the past few years, with more to share soon.

'Landlord' is out today via Easy Does It Records.

Brother Bird is the project of Caroline Glaser, whose work blends intimate, confessional lyricism with atmospheric indie textures. Drawing influence from artists like Mazzy Star, Big Thief, and The Cranberries, her music sits in a space that is both soft and unflinching, often centering on themes of imposter syndrome, dissatisfaction, and the complexity of being human.

A Lodge In Miller County was produced by Glaser alongside Jamie Martens, Owen Lewis, and Andy Hull, continuing a collaborative thread that has helped shape her evolving sound while maintaining the emotional clarity at the center of her work.

Across releases including her self-titled EP, Gardens, and Easy Does It Records debut Another Year, Glaser has built a catalog defined by vulnerability, specificity, and a distinct sense of voice.

Brother Bird will be direct (and only) support for Andy Hull of Manchester Orchestra's Spring/Summer 2026 Tour.

Live Dates

9/9 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park %

9/10 - Tuscon, AZ - La Rosa %

9/12 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco %

9/13 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore %

9/15 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater %

9/16 - Seattle, WA - The Neptune Theatre %

9/21 - Nashville, TN - Row One (Cannery Hall) #

9/22 - Bloomington, IN - The Bishop #

9/24 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean #

9/25 - Detroit, MI - TSDMAAC Confessional #

% with Manchester Orchestra

# with Ok Cowgirl

Tracklist

1. The Lodge In Miller County

2. Bride

3. Chameleon

4. Pariah

5. Prodigy

6. Dirt

7. Evaporate

8. Patient

9. Supermarket

10. Landlord

11. Spectacle (feat. Andy Hull)

12. Pessimist

Photo Credit: Chris Bauer



Photo Credit: Chris Bauer

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