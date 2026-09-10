Brookelen Announces DARK SIDE OF THE SUN EP with HIDE Music Video

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Los Angeles-based indie rock musician brookelen has announced her third EP, dark side of the sun, due out October 23 via Soliloquy Records and available to pre-save now. Alongside the announcement, the artist has shared the first single, 'hide,' out now with an accompanying music video.

The title of the forthcoming project is an intentional contradiction. While the sun is the brightest and most life-sustaining force in our solar system, dark side of the sun imagines the unseen weight carried by everything that burns brightly. Rather than referencing astronomy, the title becomes a metaphor for the hidden parts of one's self—ego, secrecy, trauma, shame, doubt, and love lost. Across the EP, brookelen explores religious trauma, queerness, sexuality, and independence through recurring imagery of angels and demons, Genesis, mythology, omens, and Icarus. The songs embrace contradiction, asking listeners to consider what happens when faith collides with freedom, when grief becomes transformation, and when vulnerability becomes strength.

Musically, dark side of the sun blends indie rock, orchestral arrangements, post-rock textures, and folk intimacy into a sound that is both cinematic and deeply personal. Recorded live, the performances preserve every breath, swell, and fracture, allowing emotion to remain at the center of every song.

''dark side of the sun' is about looking directly at the parts of ourselves we'd rather keep hidden,' says brookelen. 'It's about discovering that healing isn't becoming someone new—it's finally allowing yourself to be fully seen.'

It was engineered by Claire Morrison (GOON), with additional production and mixing by Pearce Gronek (Exum, Hudson Freeman, Miya Folick, Paper Lady).

On the first single from the project, 'hide' is a return to self for the artist–a guitar-driven song that lays it all bare and is her most collaborative work yet. As brookelen puts it, 'This is my exorcism song. It's about rooting out the pain, calling it out of hiding. demons don't like light. This song is for shining a light on your demons.'

'I was listening to a lot of Hole and Alice In Chains when I wrote this. I come from an ultra religious upbringing–this was my chance to explore some of the trauma from that in a fun way. 'On the path going nowhere but I'm going fast,' an honest confession about how it feels pursuing a life as a musician when you aren't grounded in your intention or living out your truth.'

Growing up moving from state to state, brookelen considers Virginia home, where she picked up her first instrument, the violin. A self-taught musician, she relocated to Los Angeles in search of collaborators, creative community, and reinvention. Since then, she has steadily built a catalog defined by emotional honesty, orchestral textures, and fearless storytelling.

Her debut EP, time to go, chronicled the painful necessity of closing old chapters through melancholic string arrangements and poetic songwriting. The follow-up EP going, going, gone expanded that narrative into one of survival and renewal, exploring sobriety, domestic violence, and mental health through walls of guitar feedback and sweeping orchestration. Together, the records established brookelen's songwriting as a space for reckoning, healing, and release. This fall, the artist will add a new dimension to her discography–one that pushes to the furthest edge of her sound and depths of self-expression, finding her more raw, honest and bare than ever before.

Dark Side of the Sun EP tracklisting

01. omen

02. enemy

03. undo

04. hide

05. shadow

06. skeptic

About brookelen

Los Angeles-based indie-rock project brookelen creates music that weaves together orchestral arrangements, alternative rock, and intimate storytelling. Influenced by artists such as Fiona Apple, Björk, PJ Harvey, and Liz Phair, her songs create space for healing, reckoning, and emotional release. Through poetic lyricism and dynamic instrumentation, brookelen's work explores identity, recovery, faith, queerness, and the complicated beauty of becoming. Dark side of the sun is her third EP and first release with Soliloquy Records.

About Soliloquy Records

Soliloquy Records is an independent label and publisher founded in 2025 by Jacob Kolb. Its original mission was to document the Nashville underground indie scene Kolb came up in, and it has since grown to work with artists rooted in local scenes across the country, carrying that music well past city limits. Recent releases include work from Anna Grace Odom, behn, and brookelen.

Photo Credit: Emily Krisky | Download hi-res image



Photo Credit: Emily Krisky | Download hi-res image

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