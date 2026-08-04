DAILY THOMPSON Announce October UK Tour Ahead of 'Glue' Album

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German band DAILY THOMPSON has released a new single titled Fake A Smile, the latest preview of their upcoming album GLUE, set for release August 21 via Noisolution Records. The band has also confirmed a run of UK tour dates for October.

What if everyone around you thinks you're having the time of your life, while you're quietly falling apart?

'Fake A Smile', the new single by German indie noiseniks Daily Thompson, captures the feeling of smiling through the pain—being surrounded by friends, lights, and noise, yet feeling completely disconnected.

'This song explores anxiety, self-doubt, and the loneliness that can exist even in love and in a crowded room,' explains bassist Mercedes Lalakakis-Bee. 'Honest, vulnerable, and deeply relatable, it's about the battle between the version of yourself the world sees and the one you're desperately trying to hold together.'

'Fake A Smile' beautifully articulates the feeling for anyone who's ever felt invisible in a room full of people. It's gentle guitar strumming intro lulls the listener before the trio pile in with powerful guitar, driving rhythms and swirling melodic hooks.

With new album GLUE, it feels like Daily Thompson have finally achieved the sound they always wanted to create. Singer and guitarist Danny Zaremba, bassist Mercedes Lalakakis-Bee and drummer Thorsten 'Babblz' Stratmann are now fully tapped into the artists they were listening to in their formative years. Inspired by bands like Sonic Youth, Dinosaur Jr., Alice In Chains, and The Smashing Pumpkins, they created their vision of the nineties Seattle sound. Heavily influenced by the grunge scene, the songs on GLUE are propelled by massive, fuzzy, distorted guitars, melodic hooks, and the signature vocals from both Danny and Mercedes.

GLUE also contains songs like 'Chains', 'SIAM' and 'Here I Stand' that pay tribute to the band's classic grunge sound. The album's loud, heavy indie/alt-rock DNA also connects it to the broader American alternative rock scene that informed Seattle — the same scene that brought feedback-drenched, distorted guitars back to indie rock years before grunge exploded.

The band recorded the album in January 2026 in Seattle/Port Orchard, USA, at APL Recording, once again with Tony Reed. Their last album, 'Chuparosa', was met with critical acclaim, which is why the band returned to Seattle to record GLUE with Reed as producer and guest musician.

The band's seventh studio album showcases Daily Thompson at the peak of their powers - grungy, effervescent, as confident as they've ever been and more emotional than ever before. People who witnessed one of the shows on their previous extensive tours, festival shows (such as FREAK VALLEY FESTIVAL, DESERTFEST or German TV Show WDR Rockpalast) or while supporting bands like MONSTER MAGNET will agree.

Tracklist

1. Heart Of Bones

2. Workout

3. Fake A Smile

4. Chains

5. BTK

6. Here I Stand

7. SIAM

8. Lovebugs

Tour Dates

Oct 11: Bournemouth – The Anvil

Oct 12: Bridgwater – The Cobblestones

Oct 13: London – The Dev

Oct 14: Swansea – The Bunkhouse

Oct 15: Huddersfield – The Parish

Oct 16: Edinburgh – Bannermans

Oct 17: Bristol – The Gryphon

GLUE, the band's seventh studio album, was recorded in January 2026 in Seattle and Port Orchard, Washington, at APL Recording with producer Tony Reed, who also worked on the band's previous album Chuparosa. The tracklisting includes Heart Of Bones, Workout, Fake A Smile, Chains, BTK, Here I Stand, SIAM, and Lovebugs. DAILY THOMPSON is scheduled to perform in Bournemouth, Bridgwater, London, Swansea, Huddersfield, Edinburgh, and Bristol between October 11 and October 17.

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