Brooke Alexx Drops New Single 'Break Up on Vacation' From Forthcoming Album

Rising pop starlet Brooke Alexx has dropped her highly anticipated new single, "Break Up On Vacation." This latest track offers the final taste of what's to come from her upcoming debut album, BIG MOUTH, set to release on October 4.

"Break Up On Vacation" captures the raw emotions and bittersweet realities of ending a relationship amidst what should be a time of relaxation and fun. With her signature candid lyricism and catchy melodies, Brooke once again delivers an infectious earworm for her listeners.

The release of "Break Up On Vacation" comes just ahead of Brooke's first-ever headline tour. The BIG MOUTH North American Headline Tour, presented by Mastercard and OnesToWatch, will kick off on October 12 in Minneapolis and will make stops in 15 cities, including Chicago, Los Angeles, Austin, and New York City. Tickets are on sale now via brookealexx.com. Fans can also gain access to select shows by signing up for the Mastercard Artist Accelerator program, with Brooke Alexx as a featured artist.

Celebrated for her clever songwriting and infectious pop sound, Brooke was recently named an “artist-to-watch” by Forbes and Grammy.com. From her viral hit “All My Exes’ Moms,” to the tongue-in-cheek "Younger Guys,” to the hyper-relatable anthem "Hot Like You,” Brooke warmly welcomes listeners into her circle as she delivers playful, yet personal anecdotes straight out of her diary. Her debut album BIG MOUTH will further establish her impact and future in pop music. Pre-save BIG MOUTH HERE.

BIG MOUTH NORTH AMERICAN HEADLINE TOUR

October 12 - Turf Club / Minneapolis, MN

October 13 - Schuba’s / Chicago, IL

October 15 - Larimer Lounge / Denver, CO

October 16 - Kilby Court / Salt Lake City, UT

October 19 - Madame Lou’s / Seattle, WA

October 21 - Brick and Mortar / San Francisco, CA

October 23 - The Echo / Los Angeles, CA

October 24 - Valley Bar / Phoenix, AZ

October 26 - Mohawk / Austin, TX

October 27 - The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues / Houston, TX

October 29 - The End / Nashville, TN

November 3 - Vinyl at Center Stage / Atlanta, GA

November 5 - DC 9 / Washington, D.C.

November 6 - Mercury Lounge / New York, NY

November 9 - Drake Underground / Toronto, ON

About Brooke Alexx:

Brooke Alexx’s music unfolds like the most candid conversation you’ve ever had. She doesn’t sugarcoat anything. Instead, she’s comfortable sharing all the ups and downs of twenty-something life, whether it be lamenting how bad it sucks to breakup on vacation, celebrating her exes’ moms, or pondering how to balance career, love, and everything in between. Her dynamic voice belies a gentle girl-next-door charm and razor-sharp songwriting instincts, making her brand of pop as clever as it is catchy. After quietly generating over 35 million streams and earning acclaim from FLAUNT and Melodic Magazine, she invites you to listen in on the conversation through her music. Her debut album BIG MOUTH arrives October 4th. Listen to singles “Younger Guys,” “Hot Like You” and “Break Up On Vacation” now.

