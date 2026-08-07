Brock Phillips & Dallas Smith Release New Song LEAVE ME LIKE A BACKROAD

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Singer-songwriter Brock Phillips has released a new song, LEAVE ME LIKE A BACKROAD, in collaboration with global artist Dallas Smith. The track arrives via Big Loud Records and Local Hay Records, labels Phillips signed with earlier this summer. The release comes shortly after Phillips received his first CCMA nomination for Breakthrough Artist of the Year.

'Leave Me Like A Backroad' was written by Phillips, Chase McDaniel and Matt Mulhare. A country-rock anthem about leaving the bar with a girl who looks like '90's Shania,' they sing:

I'll let you turn the key

Go F to E

Don't let off the throttle

Kick the dust

Tear me up

Like you're my Silverado

It's green lights in that driver's seat

Drive me wild at two lane speed

Baby put your love on me

Then go ahead and leave me like a backroad

Fresh off opening for Liam St. John yesterday (8/6) in Vancouver, Phillips will play the 2026 CCMA Songwriters Unplugged Series on September 16 in Saskatoon, SK. To stay up to date with Brock Phillips, visit https://brockphillipsmusic.com/.

About Brock Phillips

Singer-songwriter / producer Brock Phillips has been immersed in music all his life. Wearing many musical hats out of both passion and necessity, Phillips began his journey studying music in high school at Langley Fine Arts before continuing to Berklee College of Music, where he began creating his own personal style and sound influenced by Chris Stapleton, John Mayer, Kings of Leon and Ariel Posen. Prior to moving to Music City in 2024, he was booking weekly residencies at clubs and bars, which morphed into opening gigs for multi-platinum artists like Dallas Smith, Josh Ross and MacKenzie Porter. Earlier this year, he announced his signing with Big Loud Records and Local Hay Records. With more new music on the horizon, his songwriting prowess is on display with recent 'Rich Man' and latest 'Leave Me Like A Backroad.'

About Dallas Smith

Big Loud/Local Hay Records recording artist Dallas Smith continues to build on a legacy of genre-defying success as one of the most celebrated voices in country music. A multi-Platinum entertainer, Smith first rose to prominence as frontman of the multi-Platinum rock band Default before making a landmark transition into country music, where he has since become a defining force in the genre.

His career highlights include 14 No. 1 singles at Canadian country radio, 21 Gold-certified singles, nine Platinum-certified singles, four Gold-certified albums and two Platinum-certified albums alongside more than 748 million global streams to date. Smith is a 3x consecutive CCMA Entertainer of the Year and a two-time JUNO Award winner, further cementing his status among the most awarded Canadian country artists of his generation.

In 2023, Smith made his debut on the legendary Grand Ole Opry stage, marking a significant milestone in his career and international recognition within country music's most iconic institution. Known for his commanding live performances and connection with audiences, Smith has also earned a reputation as one of the genre's premier touring artists. Following a 52-date tour in 2025, he stepped back from the road to focus on family life, building his dream home and returning to the studio with renewed creative energy. Now in 2026, Smith returns with 'Good Time Goes,' the first release of a new chapter in his career.

LEAVE ME LIKE A BACKROAD was written by Phillips alongside Chase McDaniel and Matt Mulhare, and follows his recent single RICH MAN and his debut track SOMETHING ELSE, which was named one of Holler's Best New Country Songs. Phillips is set to perform at the 2026 CCMA Songwriters Unplugged Series in Saskatoon, SK.

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