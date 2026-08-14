Liam St. John Releases MAN I DREW Single, Tour Dates Continue Into Fall

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Liam St. John has released a new single, MAN I DREW, out now through Big Loud Rock. The Nashville-based, Spokane-native musician wrote the song as a reckoning with the expectations of his younger self, continuing a run of new material following his recent track SEND FOR ME. St. John's Year Of The Horse headline tour continues this month, with newly announced fall dates set to follow alongside Amigo The Devil, Cameron Whitcomb, and Bridge City Sinners.

An achingly raw track that cuts straight to the bone, 'Man I Drew' reckons with ghosts of the past as St. John confronts the harsh expectations of his younger self.

'I loved to draw as a kid,' stated St. John. 'I would draw pictures of my heroes, people I wanted to be like when I grew up. It was typically NFL players or Olympic athletes, like Walter Payton or Michael Johnson. I would also draw what I thought I would be like when I grew up. It was my way of dreaming. A few years ago I was reminded of my love for drawing as a kid and I had the thought: what if I had to face the man I drew? And what would he think? To be honest I think younger me would be mind blown, and pretty proud of what we've accomplished, but boy did we have to go through hell to get here. This song is about the hell we faced along the way.'

'Man I Drew' follows the release of 'Send for me,' a heart-aching ballad of lost love that he wrote at FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals.

Tour Dates

08/14 - Susanville, CA @ Diamond Mountain Casino & Hotel

08/15 - Redmond, OR @ General Duffy's Waterhole

08/18 - Denver, CO @ Skylark Lounge

08/20 - Nashville, TN @ Pickin in the Backwoods Music Festival

09/15 - Albany, NY @ Empire Live^

09/17 - Boston, MA @ Big Night Live^

09/24 - Grand Rapids, MI @ The Pyramid Scheme^

09/25 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle*

09/26 - Bloomington, IL @ Castle Theatre^

09/28 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

09/29 - Sioux Falls, SD @ Bigs Bar

09/30 - Tulsa, OK @ Cain's Ballroom*

10/02 - Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium*

10/03 - Fort Collins, CO @ Aggie Theatre*

10/06 - San Diego, CA @ SOMA*

10/07 - Sacramento, CA @ Channel 24*

10/09 - Garden City, ID @ Revolution Concert House*

10/10 - Missoula, MT @ The Wilma*

10/13 - Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Hotel*

10/14 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre*

10/20 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern*

10/21 - Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre*

10/23 - Tacoma, WA @ Airport Tavern Music Hall+

10/27 - Petaluma, CA @ Mystic Theater+

10/28 - Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall+

10/29 - Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre Toube Family Music Hall+

10/31 - Ventura, CA @ Ventura Music Hall+

^ w/ Amigo The Devil

* w/ Cameron Whitcomb

+ w/ Bridge City Sinners

St. John's debut studio album Man Of The North drew more than 100 million streams and led to sold-out tours across the US, Europe, and the UK, along with appearances at SXSW, Lollapalooza, and CMA Fest, plus a debut on the Grand Ole Opry stage. He has since released a companion live album, Man Of The North (Live In The Wild), built from cinematic performances filmed in locations including Alaska's Knik Glacier, Tennessee's Cumberland Caverns, and Scotland's Findlater Castle.

Photo Credit: Mike Jeffries



Photo Credit: Mike Jeffries

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