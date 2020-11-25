Brian Edwards Of Rocklands Entertainment Releases 'The Promoter: An Entertainment Success Story'

He's been in almost every town and city in Canada, promoted and booked acts that millions of people have loved including Red Green, Stompin' Tom Connors, Tommy Hunter, Frank Mills, Carroll Baker, Rita MacNeil, Charley Pride, Kitty Wells and so many others throughout Canada and the United States. While the entertainers, theatres, arenas, and concert halls will know his name, you probably don't.

Legendary Canadian singer/songwriter Stompin' Tom Connors often listened to the stories of his long time promoter and suggested it would make a good book.

Brian Edwards has always kept his name in the background, grinding out a success in the very difficult business of entertainment since he was 17. In fact, while growing up in Peterborough, Ontario he was the youngest person ever to have been granted a booking agency license in North America. Now, after promoting over five thousand shows for over one hundred artists, for the first time, he opens up about his life, the lives of people he has been privileged to work with, and building a successful career from nothing to one of the best-kept secrets in Canada.

Journalist Ed Arnold, along with Brian, takes readers into Brian's world and unveils the true stories behind some of his favorite people and special moments, on the way to how he became . . . THE PROMOTER.

This 420-page hardcover book is filled with stories and some never before seen photographs and takes readers through 40 years of Rocklands Entertainment.

Stompin' Tom was so right... the life of legendary promoter Brian Edwards makes for a very interesting book.

Brian Edwards The Promoter will be released Friday, November 27. Readers can obtain the book at www.brianthepromoter.com or by calling 1-800-465-7829.

For more information follow Rocklands Entertainments' social channels linked below.About Rocklands Entertainment:Rocklands Entertainment Inc., established in 1980 by Brian Edwards , is an entertainment management and concert promotions company focusing predominantly on entertainers with well-established careers in the business, many of whom have reached "legendary" status through the eyes of both their fans and their peers.

Long associations with such entertainers as Kitty Wells , Tommy Hunter, Charley Pride , Frank Mills, and the legendary Canadian Icon Stompin' Tom Connors helped establish Rocklands as one with a strong reputation for honesty, integrity, and quality of product and service in the industry.

Through their association with "Rocklands", these entertainers were able to extend their careers leading to lengthy concert tours (at times 6 months non-stop in length) from Coast to Coast in Canada and the United States.

To this day, Rocklands brings entertainment to an audience that has been often left out, yet the demand to see their stable of legends proves that Rocklands has learned that fans still want good family entertainment from performers they have adored over the years.

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You