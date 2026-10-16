Bri Fletcher Releases Reflective EP NEW HER

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Nashville-based country artist Bri Fletcher explores personal growth, shifting relationships, and self-discovery on her six-track EP, New Her, now available. Drawing on two years of personal and career change, Fletcher blends country roots, pop influences, and R&B elements into a project that follows her journey from uncertainty and heartbreak to confidence, happiness, and self-acceptance. The EP can be heard here.

Featuring previously released singles 'what the hell?,' 'Rocket Science,' 'Detox,' 'Help Myself,' and the title track, alongside 'Now You Know Better,' New Her traces Fletcher's evolution through different stages. Each song captures a distinct perspective on growing up, navigating relationships, and learning to give herself grace.

'I wanted to create New Her because this EP tells a story of growth in so many different ways. The last two years of my life have been filled with so much change, revelation, and self-discovery,' says Fletcher. 'I've experienced a lot personally, in my career, and through different relationships, and I wanted to create a project that felt just as dramatic, emotional, and transformative as those experiences.'

The EP opens with 'what the hell?,' a snapshot of a period when Fletcher was questioning her direction and putting pressure on herself to have everything figured out. Rather than presenting growth as a straightforward process, the song establishes the uncertainty that drives the project, capturing the frustration of trying to meet expectations while still discovering what she wants for herself.

On 'Rocket Science,' Fletcher turns her attention to the challenges of asking for what she needs in a relationship. The song pushes back against the idea that love should be complicated, with the pointed refrain, 'loving me ain't rocket science,' underscoring the frustration of repeatedly communicating her needs without seeing meaningful change. The track captures the exhaustion of staying patient while questioning how much longer she should keep trying.

'Detox' explores the difficulty of moving on from a relationship that lingers long after it ends. Using withdrawal as a metaphor for heartbreak, Fletcher sings about removing reminders of a former partner and breaking familiar patterns to move forward. The song captures the tension between knowing a relationship needs to end and struggling to let go of the emotional attachment that remains.

With 'Help Myself,' Fletcher shifts the focus inward, examining how being there for other people can become a way to avoid confronting her own struggles. 'A healthy distraction, that's what I call it to all my friends,' she sings, identifying a pattern of putting others first while postponing her own healing. The song offers an honest look at the difference between being dependable for everyone else and allowing herself the vulnerability to ask what she needs.

The project's relationship arc reaches a turning point with 'Now You Know Better,' which Fletcher intentionally placed as the EP's final relationship-focused song. After exploring uncertainty, heartbreak, and the lessons that come with difficult experiences, the track reflects the perspective she's gained and the happiness she's found in her life today. Rather than allowing past relationships to define her, Fletcher uses those experiences as part of a larger story about understanding herself and recognizing what she deserves. 'After all the uncertainty, heartbreak, and growing pains, I've found myself in such a genuinely happy place, and I wanted that joy to be part of the story too,' Fletcher shares.

The EP closes with its title track, 'New Her,' bringing the project's themes together through a conversation with Fletcher's younger self. In the song, she revisits earlier versions of herself, remembering the dreams, uncertainty, and sacrifices that shaped her journey. Reflecting on a younger self who was 'overthinking everything,' Fletcher acknowledges how far she's come while recognizing the importance of the experiences that brought her there. The accompanying music video further explores this idea, depicting Fletcher reconnecting with past versions of herself and offering them compassion rather than judgment.

In a June 2026 interview with Starry Mag, Fletcher described the title track as a song about revisiting her younger self and appreciating the growth that brought her to the present. She explained that while people can become caught up in nostalgia, she wanted to celebrate the experiences that shaped who she is today.

With New Her, Fletcher hopes listeners recognize that personal growth does not require rejecting the person they once were. Instead, the EP makes room for the uncertainty, mistakes, relationships, and milestones that help you become a more confident version of yourself.

Originally from Fort Worth, Texas, Fletcher first gained national attention as a member of Team Chance the Rapper on Season 25 of The Voice. Since relocating to Nashville, she has continued to develop her sound and build her career as a country artist and songwriter. Her debut EP, Chapter One, has surpassed 3.5 million streams, and Spotify, Apple Music, CMT, Holler, American Songwriter, and Taste of Country have supported her music. She has also collaborated with artists including Sammy Arriaga and Jake Hoot, further establishing herself within Nashville's songwriting and country music communities.

Following a summer UK tour, Fletcher continues to expand her reach as an artist while creating new opportunities for women in Nashville's songwriting community. This fall, she launched a continuation of her popular showcase 'Let's Glow Girls,' an all-female writers round at Dolly Parton's Songteller Hotel.

About Bri Fletcher

Bri Fletcher is a Nashville-based country singer-songwriter originally from Fort Worth, Texas, whose music blends country roots with pop and R&B influences, pairing catchy melodies with candid, personal storytelling. Raised around gospel music and church performances, Fletcher developed a passion for singing early on, began playing guitar and writing songs as a teenager, and pursued music full-time after moving to Nashville in 2019. She gained national attention in 2024 on Season 25 of NBC's The Voice, earning a spot on Team Chance the Rapper after years of auditioning for the competition.

Since then, Fletcher has continued establishing herself as an independent artist and songwriter. Her debut EP, Chapter One, has surpassed 3.5 million streams, and Spotify editorial playlists and coverage from Holler, CMT, the Academy of Country Music, American Songwriter, and Taste of Country have supported her music. Several singles from her latest six-track EP, New Her, have also been selected as Holler New Music Discoveries, further expanding her reach within the country music community. Her catalog includes collaborations with artists such as Jake Hoot and Sammy Arriaga, showcasing her versatility as both a vocalist and songwriter.

A familiar presence in Nashville's live music and songwriting community, Fletcher has performed at the Bluebird Cafe and Whiskey Jam and participated in Song Suffragettes, a showcase dedicated to female singer-songwriters. She continues to expand her international audience with a UK tour in summer 2026 and is creating new opportunities for women in Nashville's songwriting community through 'Let's Glow Girls,' an all-female writers round at Dolly Parton's Songteller Hotel. Her latest EP, New Her, documents a period of personal and professional transformation, exploring relationships, self-discovery, and the importance of embracing every version of yourself.

New Her Credits

The six-track EP New Her features 'what the hell?,' written by Emma Klein, Bri Fletcher, and Austin Cannon; 'Rocket Science,' written by Brailey Lenderman, Maddie Lenhart, and Bri Fletcher; 'Detox,' written by Austin Cannon, Bri Fletcher, Emily Margaret Wyant, and David Otsby; 'Help Myself,' written by Anna Kline, Austin Cannon, and Bri Fletcher; 'Now You Know Better,' written by Bri Fletcher, Kelly Seidel, and Brailey Lenderman; and 'New Her,' written by Alexis Hayden, Brailey Lenderman, Bri Fletcher, and Mignon Grabois. Austin Cannon produced all tracks except 'Rocket Science,' which Elysse Yulo produced.

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