Brett Kissel to host the 2020 JUNO Gala Dinner & Awards

The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) today announced country artist Brett Kissel as host of the JUNO Gala Dinner & Awards Presented by Music Canada, taking place at WTC Saskatoon at Prairieland Park on Saturday, March 14, 2020 for an evening in celebration of Canadian music. This exclusive industry event will be live streamed on March 14 starting at 8 p.m. ET (6 p.m. CT) on cbcmusic.ca/junos, the free CBC Gem streaming service and CBC Music's Facebook, Twitter and YouTube pages.



Two time JUNO Award winner Brett Kissel will be joined by CBC Music's Amanda Parris as co-host for this exclusive industry night where 36 JUNO Awards will be presented along with this year's special achievement awards. This year's Walt Grealis Special Achievement Award will be presented to Pegi Cecconi and the MusiCounts Teacher of the Year Award recipient will also be recognized.



The evening will feature five live performances, including 2020 JUNO Award nominees, indie rock band Half Moon Run (Adult Alternative Album of the Year), Saskatchewan country band Hunter Brothers (Breakthrough Group of the Year Sponsored by FACTOR, The Government of Canada and Canada's Private Radio Broadcasters, and Country Album of the Year), electro-pop artist Riit (Indigenous Artist or Group of the Year Presented by APTN) and a moving performance during the In Memoriam by Irish Mythen (Contemporary Roots Album of the Year) with Catherine MacLellan (Contemporary Roots Album of the Year) and Miranda Mulholland (Traditional Roots Album of the Year). Afro-Pop and R&B artist from the 2019/2020 Allan Slaight JUNO Master Class, Aiza, will also grace the stage with her explosive live performance, powered by Stingray.



"The JUNO Gala Dinner & Awards Presented by Music Canada is a great moment for celebrating new talent, returning favourites and individuals in the music industry that have made invaluable contributions to the Canadian musical landscape," said Allan Reid, President & CEO, CARAS/The JUNO Awards and MusiCounts. "We also will shine a light on the relationship between food and music thanks to the support from Western Economic Diversification Canada as our guests will be treated to an unforgettable Saskatchewan focused culinary experience.



"Music Canada is thrilled to be this year's presenting sponsor of the JUNO Gala Dinner & Awards, celebrating our best in music," said Graham Henderson, President & CEO, Music Canada. "The JUNO Awards elevate the stature of Canadian music internationally by highlighting both emerging and established artists who are recognized for excellence in their craft. Providing an opportunity for people across the industry to come together and celebrate Canada's raw talent, the JUNO Awards also bring music into homes all around the country. Thank you to the many people working behind the scenes for your enthusiastic dedication to the continued success of the JUNO Awards."



The JUNO Culinary Experience, an initiative supported by the Government of Canada through Western Economic Diversification Canada, was created this year to bring a significant national spotlight on the Saskatoon and Saskatchewan culinary scene. As part of this year's culinary experience, guests of the 2020 JUNO Gala Dinner & Awards Presented by Music Canada will be treated to a uniquely Saskatchewan evening that reflects the city's burgeoning culinary scene - featuring gourmet dishes curated by this year's celebrity chef Dale MacKay, owner of Ayden Kitchen and Bar, Little Grouse on the Prairie, Sticks and Stones and Avenue Restaurant. This Saskatchewan native was the first-season winner of Top Chef Canada, a competitor on Iron Chef Gauntlet and a judge on the BBQ series Fire Masters and most recently, Wall of Chefs. As well, for the first time guests will be offered the choice between a meat option and a vegan and gluten-free menu all curated by Chef MacKay.



The 49th annual JUNO Awards and JUNO Week 2020 will be hosted in Saskatoon, SK from March 9 through March 15, 2020, culminating in The JUNO Awards, on Sunday, March 15, at the SaskTel Centre, broadcast live on CBC, CBC Gem, CBC Radio One, CBC Music, the CBC Listen app and globally at cbcmusic.ca/junos.





